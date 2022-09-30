Travelling to Bali, Indonesia Indie Filmmaker Bob Bryan Films 2 Documentaries about this Mythical & Fascinating Culture
On location in Bali, Indonesia Multi Award-Winning Indie Filmmaker Bob Bryan explores & documents the Captivating, Amazing & Magical Indonesian Paradise, Bali.
2 miles east of Java is an Indonesian Island so celebrated in legend that the mere mention of its name conjures up images of mystery and excitement. That magical place is Bali, Indonesia.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located just 8 degrees south of the equator and 2 miles east of Java is an Indonesian Island so celebrated in legend that the mere mention of its name conjures up images of mystery and excitement. This magical place is Bali, Indonesia.
— Filmmaker Bob Bryan
The First documentary is titled:
GV12 WAYANG KULIT: Shadow Puppet Theater of Bali.
Produced, Directed, Written, Shot & Narrated by Filmmaker Bob Bryan
Running Time: 90 mins
Travelling 1/2 way around the world to a completely different culture, multi award-winning filmmaker Bob Bryan discovered the fantastic Wayang Kulit Shadow Puppet Theater. In this wonderful presentation, Bob shares the live shadow play (performed in it’s entirety on-location in Bali, Indonesia) for all of us to experience and enjoy!
“Wayang is the Indonesian word for theater (literally means 'shadow.') Kulit means skins (the puppets are made of leather.) The Dalang is the Master Puppeteer who is believed to communicate to the physical beings and the Spirit world. The Dalang brings the puppets to life while simultaneously singing and speaking all the voices of the characters while simultaneously tapping out all the cues for the musicians.” – Traci Cooper, ROVI All Media Guide
These shadow puppets are thought by the Balinese people to possess amazing mystical and spiritual powers. Believe it or not, the amazing Wayang Kulit performances date back over 800 years.
All the Shadow Puppet plays are accompanied by the Gamelan orchestra which is composed of musicians and instruments as a distinct entity. The word Gamelan comes from the Javanese word Gamels, meaning 'to strike or hammer.'
The Wayang Kulit performances and its characters are based upon the Indian epic 'The Mahabharata' composed between 300 BC and 200 AD, which is the longest work in world literature. Over three times as long as the Bible, it is oftentimes referred to as “the great story of India.” For centuries, Wayang Kulit was Bali’s version of cinema… considered by many to be a sacred ritual.
Additional Documentary Bonus Feature:
INDONESIAN PARADISE BALI (Travel Documentary)
"Travelling around Bali as a guest of the Balinese Government, Filmmaker Bob Bryan was able to capture the beauty and splendor of a truly unique travel destination. The title Indonesian Paradise Bali really does say it all."
Total running time including Bonus Travel Documentary: 90 minutes.
The Second documentary is titled:
GV14 MYTH MAGIC & RITUALS (Barong Dance, Cremation Ceremony, Kecak Dance)
Produced, Directed, Written, Shot & Narrated by Filmmaker Bob Bryan
Running Time: 76 mins.
BARONG DANCE
For the Balinese people, THE BARONG DANCE is one of the most celebrated Dance Rituals found in Bali, Indonesia. It is a dramatic Art Offering paying homage to God through the beauty of music and movement. 'Barong' in Balinese Mythology is considered “the king of spirits.” the embodiment of “Good.” “Rangda” embodies the opposing destructive forces associated with Black Magic and Dark Spirits.
CREMATION CEREMONY
Death is not the End! The Balinese are a very religious people who believe that "the cycle of life" does not end with the shedding or "Death" of our temporal selves...our bodies. Rather, they believe that the dearly departed's spirit will return to earth embodying another human being. This return is called “Reincarnation.” Experience the preparations and execution of this fascinating cultural Ritual and Reality.
KECAK DANCE
Conceptualized as a TRANCE RITUAL the 80 plus men raise their hands up over their heads, flexing their fingers like fire-flames, all the while chanting “cak ke-cak kec-cak.” Pronounced “Ketjack or keh-chanhk.” Once in a trance-like state they are said to be communicating with their God or Ancestor’s Spirits. Storytellers recite specific stories taken from the epic 'The Ramayana' the great Hindu Holy Book, while the 'Dancer-Actors' play it out in unforgettable dramatic and magical performances.
Reviews:
“Have you ever wanted to take a trip to a foreign country to become immersed in their culture, but didn't have the money? Come with filmmaker Bob Bryan as he narrates these magical ceremonial rituals of Bali, Indonesia, in his fascinating new production Graffiti Verité 14 (GV14) Myth, Magic, & Rituals." - Michelle Angellini
“...Very stylized, Artistic and outside the box. ” - Miyoshi Grant
“I just looked and really liked the richness and opulence of GV14! They sure celebrate things differently there. I love those masks! You have the gift of creativity and motivation that lots of people don't have. I can't wait to see the whole documentary again.” - Insanity Jane
"I really enjoyed the subject matter and your editing is right on the money. Great work indeed! Nicely done!” - James Owen Shepard
“Another Bob Bryan masterpiece. The trailer alone had me sitting on the edge of my seat.” - Eric Canada
“Bob, thank you, the Balinese music instantly grabbed my attention, but the juxtaposition of the subjects riveted me. Very creative!” - Renee Dawson
GV12 Available on Amazon Streaming Video and DVD [https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B01FZZBETU/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r]
GV14 Available on Amazon Streaming Video and DVD [https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00V9CCOIE/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r]
