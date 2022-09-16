Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Rodent Proof Trash Can (BEC-191)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a barrier to prevent a rodent or other animal from chewing through a trash can," said an inventor, from Allston, Mass., "so I invented the RODENT PROOF TRASH CAN. My design would help to deter rodent activity and it could control rodent populations."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a trash can. In doing so, it prevents rodents from scratching or chewing through the bottom. As a result, it reduces hassles and messes and it eliminates the need to use harsh chemicals to drive away rodents. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

