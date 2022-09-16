Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,062 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,287 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Water Heater Base to Prevent Drip Pan Overflow (BRK-4143)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a plumber and I wanted to create a simple way to elevate a water heater to make additional room for water in the drip pan," said an inventor, from Prattville, Ala., "so I invented the WATER HEATER BRIDGE. My design would increase the water capacity of the drip pan to avoid a quick fill and overflow."

The invention provides an improved base for a water heater. In doing so, it allows for additional water capacity in the drip pan. As a result, it helps to prevent water overflow and damage and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers and homeowners. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-water-heater-base-to-prevent-drip-pan-overflow-brk-4143-301621852.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Water Heater Base to Prevent Drip Pan Overflow (BRK-4143)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.