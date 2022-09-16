World Neurological Diseases Treatment Market Analysis Report 2022: Treatment for Alzheimer's Top the Market Revenues - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurological Diseases Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The neurological diseases treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

The neurological diseases treatment market is observed as the most diversified and competitive market comprising large number of players globally. The key driving factors assisting the growth of these two segments are rising prevalence of neurological diseases, incessant development in diagnostic technology, and rising awareness associated with early disease diagnosis through awareness campaigns carried out by governmental or non-governmental organizations.

However, market entry of efficient drugs in the near future due to presence of strong drug pipeline is expected to impact the market share of traditional drug treatments and further boost the overall growth of this market. Rising research and development activities in the field of neurology has been the key driver for neurological diseases treatment market and is expected to fuel its growth throughout the forecast period (2022-2030).

Anticholinergic and Antiepileptic Segment Led the Market revenues in 2021

The anticholinergic and antiepileptic segment alone contribute to over 44% of the revenue share in 2021. This is largely due to increased focus on R&D in these drugs segment and its application in controlling muscle movement. Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders remains as the key driver to market growth.

Treatment for Alzheimer's Top the Market Revenues

Based on therapeutic segment, Alzheimer's disease dominated the market segment in 2021. Intense R&D initiatives are the key reason for the largest share of Alzheimer's segment, apart from other drivers such as increasing prevalence rate across the globe. Alzheimer's is also expected to retain its top positon throughout the forecast period. Parkinson's disease remains as the second largest market for neurological treatment drugs market.

APAC to Grow the Fastest

After scrutiny of the neurological diseases treatment market, regional trends, market sizes, and the overall growth paired with the latest and anticipated events, Asia Pacific is observed to be the most attractive region for the neurological diseases treatment market owing to a swift growth in the uptake of medicines to prevent surging disabilities, death and to improvise on quality of living.

Drug Approvals and Pipelines Remain the Key Focus Area Among the Top Players

It is evident that drug related activities are the most preferred strategy among the top players. Drug related activities include drug approval across various geographies, presenting clinical trial outcomes, receiving permission to launch neurology drugs in various phases of clinical trials. Strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations are comparatively insignificant in this market.

Other strategies include receiving recognitions, creating awareness, participation in neurology related events and so on. The market is dominated by several players, depending on their major competencies.

The key players in this market are Novartis, GSK, Merck & Co., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, Astra Zeneca, F-Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline plc among others.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Neurological Diseases Treatment market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Neurological Diseases Treatment market?

Which is the largest regional market for Neurological Diseases Treatment market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Neurological Diseases Treatment market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Neurological Diseases Treatment market worldwide?

Companies Mentioned

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Zogenix Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

AZTherapies Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Avid Radiopharmaceuticals

Avanir Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

NeuroDerm Ltd.

MedDay Pharmaceuticals SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wfloe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets