KiwiTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Property Management Software Company, Simple Strata Solutions, Inc.

Streamlining the strata management process through from managing documents, generating revenue, and communicating with the council and Strata Owners

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, LLC, a startup ecosystem that helps early to growth-stage startups with technology, fundraising, and go-to-market support, entered into a strategic partnership with Simple Strata Solutions. This Victoria-based property management software company automates document requests for property managers and self-managed strata.

"KiwiTech is thrilled to begin its strategic partnership with Simple Strata Solutions," says Rakesh Gupta, Founder, and CEO of KiwiTech. "This forward-thinking company is bringing integrated technology solutions to Canada's real estate and property management industries. This partnership will allow KiwiTech to provide innovative solutions to the strata industry and expand its reach into new markets. Simple Strata Solutions' cutting-edge software will complement KiwiTech's existing portfolio of products and services."

Simple Strata Solutions is a property management software company that provides affordable, easy-to-use solutions for strata communities. Simple Strata Solutions' software helps strata councils and property managers save time and money by streamlining the strata management process.

"KiwiTech is a perfect strategic partner for us," said Simple Strata Solutions, Founder & CEO Sean Jordan. "With their technological expertise and commitment to innovation, we will fasten the process of providing integrated technology solutions to the real estate and property management industries and help us take our products and services to the next level," he added.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech is a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. It is home to 500+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption and takes pride in its 600+ strong team with extensive experience in emerging and existing technologies.

About Simple Strata Solutions, Inc.

StrataPress.com is a free online service used by property managers and self-managed strata corporations in BC to upload, distribute & sell strata documents to REALTORS®, Lawyers, and Notaries. The recently launched Strata Owners Portal provides Strata Owners with a convenient and efficient way to obtain strata documents and communicates with their Strata Council or Property Manager. The StrataPress Strata Owner's Portal is now available for self-managed strata.

