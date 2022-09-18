Cooling Technology for Textiles: With over 60% of U.S. Customers, Tunatutu is Promoting Cooling Technology for Textiles

InstantIce Cooling Comforter

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pandemic failed to dissuade Tunatutu American’s expansion. The founder of Tunatutu, Qing Shen, expressed how they are incredibly blessed to be expanding irrespective of the adversities that were brought by the pandemic. Shen took advantage of the market gap created by the pandemic. He saw increased spending on the cooling comforter and decided to expand the market for this product.

Shen was born in Wujiang, where silk and textile technology in China originates from. Due to this inherent advantage, his business has existed for over seven years. In 2020, he established Tunatutu in California, becoming the Inventor-Entrepreneur to develop cooling technology for textiles.

Focus on sustainability:

Shen’s difference as an online home goods business owner includes his commitment to reducing carbon footprint and promoting what he describes as the “circular economy.” His company uses eco-friendly technology as much as possible. The new cooling comforter provided coolness and protection from discomfort caused by summer’s high temperature.

Shen’s company has experimented with new threads that chill the body once it meets the duvet. It works through tight weaving and dense yarn to prevent pilling and snagging in the silk comforter by altering the warm air conduction of the cotton’s ultrafine particle composition.

Also, “Since most cooling comforters are constructed of soft, elastic material that feels wonderful against the skin, I have found that their cooling effect decreases every time they are washed. The fact that you may always have the same wonderful experience after washing the duvet is an excellent natural recovery. DuPont Sorona, which has less carbon and contributes to a greener environment, is used to fill our comforters.”

The air conditioning system is responsible for a large amount of the total energy a building uses. Hence, Shen’s business is concerned with helping households reduce their carbon footprint by preparing appropriate summer colors and making the duvet more sustainable for civilization and the environment.

Leadership:

Being a leader means taking accountability and responsibility for everything that happens under your watch. Shen states, “I take responsibility for my decisions and actions and the outcomes of these actions and decisions, whether they are good or bad. I encourage this type of leadership down the line because it fosters a broader culture of accountability throughout the company.”

Over 60 percent of Tunatutu’s customers are from the United States. The products had a high rate of repeat business from his customers, who approved and authorized them as the leader in this industry. The international organization “1% for the Planet”, invited Qing Shen to be involved in the eco-friendly campaign. The textile institutions also invited him to present his eco-friendly company ideas at events with industry experts who approved his creation.

Soaring goals:

The global market for home duvets was estimated to be 87.05 billion US dollars in 2021 and was predicted to rise at a combined year growth rate of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. The housing sector’s thriving and rising buyer spending on home furnishings have improved the market’s growth projections. In the next three-to-five years, the company’s soaring goal is to have 1,000 Tunatutu stores across the United States.

The result is a range of high-quality, innovative products that satisfy both sellers and buyers at a reasonable cost. Shen adds, “And to be clear, our strategy for the future is to focus more on the consumers beyond the US and into Europe and South Africa.” They have been doing this over the past few years and intend to continue with the expansion by providing an “exciting and excellent” customer experience.

Nevertheless, Tunatutu achieved its first successful crowdfunding with supporters from over 80 countries this year, and it now has agreements with a group of chain stores in the United States. While home goods are an industry with a long history, Shen believes there is still new ground to break.

Tunatutu: The InstantIce™ Cooling Comforter for This Summer