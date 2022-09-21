TONY’S FRESH MARKET ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF EBT SNAP ACCEPTANCE FOR SAME-DAY DELIVERY VIA INSTACART
EBT SNAP Participants Can Now Use Their Benefits Online at Tony’s Fresh Market Across Illinois
Our partnership with Instacart and EBT SNAP provides a convenient shopping experience to those who may be prevented from physically shopping in store.”ITASCA, IL, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony’s Fresh Market, best known for providing its diverse communities with fresh, nutritious food at affordable prices, just announced that it will now accept Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) for same-day delivery via the Instacart website and mobile app. With this program, EBT SNAP participants will now be able to use their benefits to access fresh food and pantry staples online from Tony’s Fresh Market’s 19 locations across Illinois.
This launch follows the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service’s most recent approval of Tony’s Fresh Market to accept EBT SNAP payments online via Instacart. By accepting EBT SNAP for grocery delivery orders, Tony’s Fresh Market and Instacart hope to make accessing nutritious food easier for customers.
“The Tony’s Fresh Market team has been providing access to fresh & affordable foods to our local communities for generations and we are proud to increase accessibility to groceries through this EBT SNAP and Instacart partnership,” said Frank Ingraffia, Tony’s CEO. “A large percentage of EBT recipients face food accessibility challenges due to a disability, child care needs, or lack of transportation. Our partnership with Instacart and EBT SNAP provides a convenient shopping experience to those who may be prevented from physically shopping in store. It is a great first step and we look forward to expanding EBT SNAP accessibility to tonysfreshmarket.com and our mobile app later this year.”
“At Instacart, it’s important to us that online grocery shopping is affordable and accessible for everyone,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, VP & GM of Access to Food & Nutrition at Instacart. “That’s why we’re proud to partner with Tony’s Fresh Market to provide families across Illinois with a more affordable, convenient and reliable way to access fresh nutritious foods and pantry staples.”
Delivery fees will be waived on the first three EBT SNAP orders for customers using a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account.
To order same-day grocery delivery online from Tony’s Fresh Market, customers must create a profile using Instacart’s website or mobile app. EBT food card information can then be entered as a form of payment in their profile. Per federal SNAP guidelines on non-food items such as taxes, times, and fees, customers will need to enter a secondary form of payment. Customers can then begin shopping and selecting items from Tony’s Fresh Market’s EBT-eligible products.
For more information about EBT SNAP on Instacart, visit www.instacart.com/ebt-snap.
About Tony’s Fresh Market
Tony’s Fresh Market is a fresh and international-focused grocery chain with 19 locations in Illinois. Founded in 1979, Tony’s Fresh Market celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2019. Tony’s Fresh Market’s mission is to provide high-quality products at affordable prices and top-notch customer service. For more information visit tonysfreshmarket.com.
