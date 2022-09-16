A whole new lottery game for Wyoming launches Sept. 18

September 16, 2022



WyoLotto® officials announced they are thrilled about Wyoming’s newest lottery draw game, KENO, launching this Sunday, Sept. 18 at all WyoLotto locations across Wyoming.

WyoLotto KENO draws every four minutes, has a grand prize of $200,000, and is best played in social establishments like bars, restaurants and social clubs. Players have many ways to play the odds, and they can play up to 20 draws at a time.

“This is a very big moment for us and for Wyoming, and we are ready! KENO is unlike any other game in our current portfolio. It gives players a social and fast-paced way to play, which means a fun, new activity they can enjoy at their favorite bar, tavern or other local business,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

He added that local businesses will also benefit from KENO because of the commissions they earn, the opportunity for bigger tabs, and patrons staying longer.

The new game means WyoLotto will branch out into social establishments that previously didn’t carry WyoLotto products. With this growth, Clontz said more revenue can go back to Wyoming.

“KENO will bring in new revenue that then goes directly to our cities, towns, and counties,” Clontz said during the KENO launch event held in Casper, Wyo.

Since the launch of WyoLotto on Aug. 24, 2014, the company has given back over $26.2 million to Wyoming through quarterly transfers of net revenue mandated by state statute. “We work hard to give more than the required 75 percent, and with KENO, we will be able to contribute even more. We will also be giving back more to our retailers in commissions and awarding more prizes to players,” Clontz said.

Clontz was joined by WyoLotto’s Board of Directors Chairman Jim Willox to share what KENO means for Wyoming.

Willox said, “Wyoming has benefited in so many ways from the establishment of WyoLotto. We are so proud of the millions of dollars going to our cities, towns and counties. And, we are also very proud of the $113 million paid to winners and the $14.5 million to retailers.”

Clontz and Willox also said KENO is a new revenue stream for local businesses throughout the state. They explained that retailers get a 6 percent commission in sales and an additional 1 percent on any winnings they redeem.

“We are thankful to all our retailers that have supported us over the years, and we are excited for the new retailers that will be a part of KENO’s success,” said Clontz.

KENO will be available every day from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets first go on sale at 5 a.m. on Sept. 18. For more details on how to play, please go to wyolotto.com/KENO.

To find where to play KENO and all of WyoLotto’s games, go to wyolotto.com/retailers/wyolotto-retailers.

For more information, please contact Ashley Pexton, apexton@wylotterycorp.com or 307-274-4766.