NECJD issues updated COVID-19 courthouse protocol

On Sept. 16, the Northeast Central Judicial District released a revised COVID-19 courthouse protocol that includes updated information on Zoom appearance, mask wear and trial procedure.
Download the Sept. 16 NECJD Procedural Order
There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,242 in the last 365 days.
On Sept. 16, the Northeast Central Judicial District released a revised COVID-19 courthouse protocol that includes updated information on Zoom appearance, mask wear and trial procedure.
Download the Sept. 16 NECJD Procedural Order