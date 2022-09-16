Liver Disease Treatment Market Report 2022-2027: Size, Share, Industry Growth, Analysis

Liver Disease Treatment Market Report

The global liver disease treatment market size reached US$ 20.83 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 30.91 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.50%

The latest research study "Liver Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" by IMARC Group, finds that the global liver disease treatment market reached a value of US$ 20.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 30.91 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50% during 2022-2027.

The liver is a vital organ in the human body that performs various functions such as separating nutrients and waste as they move through the digestive system, removing harmful substances from the blood, and maintaining an adequate balance of chemicals in the body. Liver diseases can be inherited or caused due to various factors such as viruses, alcohol, and obesity. These conditions can lead to scarring (cirrhosis) or liver failure, if not treated at an early stage. As a result, liver disease treatment plays a vital role in improving cholesterol, hormone excretion, bile synthesis and enzyme activation.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Liver Disease Treatment Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic ailments, including liver diseases, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition, the growing prevalence of fatty liver disease caused by high cholesterol and blood pressure levels, obesity, and diabetes acts as another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the introduction of various technological advancements, such as bioartificial liver, which is widely utilized for acute liver failure patients, is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in the use of antiviral drugs to suppress the hepatitis B virus and reduce the risk of developing cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.

This, coupled with the expanding healthcare industry, is creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to promote public health care, which is anticipated to provide a positive market outlook in the coming years.

Global Liver Disease Treatment Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some Major Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Viatris Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, treatment type, disease type and end user.

Breakup by Treatment Type:

• Antiviral Drugs

• Immunosuppressants

• Vaccines

• Immunoglobulins

• Corticosteroids

• Targeted Therapy

• Chemotherapy

Breakup by Disease Type:

• Hepatitis

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

• Cancer

• Genetic Disorders

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

