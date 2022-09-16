New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces August 2022 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the August 2022 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Total Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $274.0 million for August 2022, reflecting growth of 4.4% compared to $262.4 million for August 2021. Year-to-date Total Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $1.88 billion, reflecting growth of 14.1% compared to $1.65 billion for the prior period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of August, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $131.4 million, reflecting growth of 16.1% compared to $113.2 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.08 billion, reflecting growth of 25.0% compared to $866.1 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $65.3 million for August 2022, reflecting a 25.5% increase when compared to $52.0 million in the prior period. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $418.9 million for the year-to-date, reflecting an 11.9% decline when compared to $475.3 million for the prior period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $470.7 million for August 2022, reflecting a 10.1% increase from $427.7 million reported in August 2021. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $3.38 billion reflecting a 13.2% increase from $2.99 billion reported in the prior period.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

