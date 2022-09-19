RaphaCure launches mobile app to boost corporate health & wellness services

About

RaphaCure, is a leading healthcare management company in India that provides a host of services including tele-medicine, diagnostic tests, COVID care and wellness solution to individual patients and corporate firms. It has developed hybrid service model comprising both online and on-premises to serve people at their nearest pin codes. Headquartered in Bangalore, the company has tie-ups with more than 1,500 hospitals across India. It also counts more than 250 marquee corporate houses as its clients in the wellness services segment.

