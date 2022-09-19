RaphaCure launches mobile app to boost corporate health & wellness services
The app will enable employees of corporate clients to avail RaphaCure’s various customised wellness services through the mobile app
The launch of our mobile app is a step towards serving our customers better. Corporate clients can now search, connect and book RaphaCure’s multiple corporate wellness packages from mobile devices.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading digital health platform, RaphaCure has launched its mobile applications in a bid to enable employees and enterprises to book the company’s various corporate wellness offerings at ease. The application can be accessed by both Apple and Android users and comprises several user-friendly features through which corporate clients can avail RaphaCure’s corporate wellness package easily.
RaphaCure is one of the prominent names in the corporate health & wellness services space and counts many marquee corporate houses as its clients. Through its several corporate wellness offerings, employees of about 250 corporate houses are currently covered in India. The healthtech startup already has a brand recall in the corporate wellness market, which is going to further strengthen through the launch of the new mobile app.
The corporate health and wellness market in India is growing at a rapid pace with the COVID pandemic being the key trigger. According to market intelligence firm Redseer, the corporate health and wellness market in India is worth around Rs 55,000 crore. It is one of the growth spots in the healthtech sector. As enterprises invest more in the health and wellness of staffers, the corporate health and wellness segment is likely to grow manifold in the coming years.
Commenting on the launch, Founder and CEO of RaphaCure, Jeyakumar said,” RaphaCure is always striving to provide best in class user experience to its corporate clients. The launch of our mobile app is a step in that direction. Corporate customers can now search, connect and book RaphaCure’s multiple corporate health and wellness packages from their mobile devices. Seamless user experience, rich features, and robust security framework make our mobile platform one of the best in the industry. We are confident that enterprises will find the mobile app as one of the easiest ways to connect with us and enjoy multiple benefits provided in our offerings.” “Corporate health and wellness is a growing area in the healthtech sector. With the launch of our mobile app, we expect to further consolidate our leadership position in this space,” he added.
RaphaCure (Cure and Care Primary Private Limited) with its marquee client base and presence across India has already emerged as a leading player in the growing diagnostics space. While its user base is expected to grow by 20 times, top-line growth is expected to be 200 per cent in the near term.
The healthtech startup leverages cutting-edge technology applications to provide a host of services including telemedicine, diagnostic tests, COVID care, and wellness solutions to individual patients and corporate houses. Headquartered in Bangalore, the company has tie-ups with more than 1,500 hospitals across India.
