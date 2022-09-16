Rules for e-vehicle charging proposed, public hearing Oct. 11
9/16/2022
360-628-3477
360-902-1800
The bill requires WSDA to develop rules regarding electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), where drivers of electric vehicles pay to charge up their vehicle’s batteries.
The rules would affect Level 2 charging stations, which take about eight hours to fully charge a vehicle, and direct current fast chargers (DCFC) that can fully charge a vehicle in 90 minutes or less. In most cases, drivers pay a fee for the charging service.
The proposed rule includes:
- Updating the chapter title to reflect that the sale of electric vehicle fuel is now regulated under this chapter.
- Establishing EVSE compliance dates and creating an exemption for EVSE installed before Jan. 1, 2024 that are clearly marked.
- Requiring all electric vehicle service providers make available multiple payment methods at all publicly available Level 2 or DCFC EVSE installed in Washington, and establishing minimum required payment methods.
- Requiring electric vehicle service providers (EVSP) to provide means for conducting a charging session in at least one language other than English.
- Establishing requirements for all EVSP to, at a minimum, meet and maintain nonproprietary interoperability standards for publicly available Level 2 and DCFC EVSE.
Join online Oct. 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. on the Microsoft Teams Conference Line
Meeting ID: 279 455 689 244
Passcode: QQYbqM
Public hearing by phone
(564) 999-2000 Phone Conference ID: 628 782 674#
Submit written comments by mail to: Gloriann Robinson, Agency Rules Coordinator Washington State Dept. of Agriculture
PO Box 42560, Olympia, WA 98504-2560
By email to: WSDARulesComments@agr.wa.gov
By fax to: (360) 902-2092
Attention: Gloriann Robinson
Visit https://agr.wa.gov/services/rulemaking/ to participate in a public hearing or for more information about the rule-making process and current or completed projects.