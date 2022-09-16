Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Size to Reach US$ 3,162.5 Million by 2027| Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.40%

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report

The global viral vector manufacturing market size reached US$ 746.6 Million in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 3,162.5 Million, growing at a CAGR of 25.40%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global viral vector manufacturing market size reached a value of US$ 746.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3,162.5 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 25.40% during 2022-2027.

What is Viral Vector Manufacturing?

A viral vector is a piece of equipment utilized to deliver genetic materials into cells. It aids in curing genetic disorders and targeting and killing tumor cells. It is extensively used in scientific research, gene therapy, and vaccinology due to its assistance in treating metabolic diseases, heart defects and, neurogenerative disorders.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing number of clinical studies performed on viral vectors and the rising number of cancer patients. Additionally, they are bearers of virus disabling sequences and deliver HIV inhibiting transgenes to human hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs).

Besides this, the rising usage of viral vectors in novel drug delivery is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the governments of various nations are launching campaigns to generate awareness about viral vector vaccines among the masses, which is escalating the demand for viral vector manufacturing.

Moreover, extensive investment in the research and development activities (R&D) by key market players and their indulgence in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) represent other major growth-inducing factors.

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Companies :

Cognate BioServices Inc. (Charles River Laboratories International Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, FinVector Oy, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation), Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Oxford Biomedica plc, REGENXBIO Inc., Sanofi S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and uniQure N.V.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, disease, application and end user

Breakup by Type:

• Adenoviral Vectors

• Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

• Lentiviral Vectors

• Retroviral Vectors

• Others

Breakup by Disease:

• Cancer

• Genetic Disorders

• Infectious Diseases

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Gene Therapy

• Vaccinology

Breakup by End User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

