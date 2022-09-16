Governor’s Office Opens Arizona Game And Fish Commission Application

PHOENIX — The Governor’s Office is now accepting applications to fill one vacant seat on on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Residents knowledgeable and passionate about Arizona wildlife and conservation in eligible counties are welcome to apply.

The five-member Game and Fish Commission establishes policy for the management, preservation and harvest of wildlife and fishery resources, as well as watercraft and off-highway vehicle operations. The commission also serves in an advisory role to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is responsible for the conservation and protection of more than 800 species of wildlife in Arizona. The Department is also responsible for efforts that range from wildlife habitat improvement projects to mentored hunt camps, family campouts, fishing clinics, and other activities designed to get people involved with the outdoor recreational activities that Arizona has to offer.

The commission is structured to ensure geographical and political representation from across Arizona. The current opening must be filled by a resident of Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, Santa Cruz or Yuma counties who is not a registered Republican. Three Republicans currently serve as commissioners – the maximum from one political party as stated in statute. Applicants must not have changed party registration within the past two years in order to be eligible.

Applicants must be received no later than 5 p.m. on September 30.

Individuals interested in applying or learning more can click HERE.

For more information about the Arizona Game and Fish Commission and its mission, please click HERE. Individuals also may contact the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions by emailing [email protected].