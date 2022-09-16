Jason Brickhill's Holographic Fashion Dazzles at Patricia Field’s NYFW Show
Jason Brickhill’s holographic fashion dazzles at Patricia Field’s NYFW Show, featuring future-forward technology and a new circular fashion program.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JASON BRICKHILL, Australian-born fashion designer from the Lower East Side, NYC, debuted his iconic Holographic Mosaic designs on the runway in legendary stylist Patricia Field’s (Sex And The City, The Devil Wears Prada, Emily in Paris) incredible NYFW “ArtFashion” show. JB presented a new glitzy, cosmic “Nebula” dress and reinvented versions of his well-known holographic t-shirt and tank top, featuring future-forward technology to guarantee authenticity, and made more announcements about his digital art and a new “Buy-Back” program to promote a more circular economy.
The Patricia Field NYFW Show was a star-studded event, with guests including Cyndi Lauper, Fern Mallis, Bruce Weber, Coco Austin, and more. It felt like a NYC family reunion - the energy was electric! The Holographic Mosaic Dress was the first Jason Brickhill piece to rock the runway, followed by the ultra-sparkly Holographic Mosaic Tank and Holographic Mosaic Tee. JB is known for his one-of-a-kind holographic clothing but there is a revitalized glow shining from these new pieces walking in this year’s NYFW.
Technology meets Design: All Jason Brickhill pieces now come embedded with a mobile-tap NFC tag to guarantee each piece is authentic. This future-forward technology allows for the customer to register each product for a closer brand relationship. The first 100 who register will receive a piece from Jason’s very first digital art collection. Jason hinted that the NFC tag will allow him to provide a more direct experience that extends well past the purchase of the item.
The brand also announced the “BuyBack+Revive” trade-in program, providing former customers the opportunity to exchange their older JB pieces for a 30% discount on his newest items. Jason has long time customers with items spanning as far back as 2013 and wants to give them the opportunity to upgrade their pre-worn threads and experience the new JASON BRICKHILL.
"REVIVED by Jason Brickhill" is an entirely new spin-off striving to enable a more circular economy, with pre-worn items given new life. Every item returned as part of the “BuyBack” program will be considered to be restored or customized as a REVIVED product. He is targeting to debut the first REVIVED pieces in November 2022.
About: JASON BRICKHILL one-of-a-kind Holographic designs are made to “excite, amplify, and inspire creativity and uniqueness.” In 2013, Jason Brickhill launched his brand out of his Lower East Side studio. Now, years later, Jason Brickhill is lighting up the runway at NYFW and excited for what the future holds! The new products are available online at JasonBrickhill.com
