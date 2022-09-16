Customers interested in the 2022 Hyundai SANTA CRUZ can find the model at Hyundai of St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (PRWEB) September 16, 2022

Hyundai's first Sport Adventure Vehicle, the 2022 Hyundai SANTA CRUZ, is now available in the inventory at Hyundai of St. Augustine in St. Augustine, Florida. Drivers who want to purchase a power-packed vehicle this year have an opportunity to check out the latest 2022 Hyundai SANTA CRUZ. With a highly versatile cargo bed, composed handling and high-tech interior features, the 2022 Hyundai SANTA CRUZ is excellent for drivers who love the combination of flexibility and freedom.

Prospective buyers can check out the 2022 Hyundai SANTA CRUZ up close at the Hyundai of St. Augustine dealership. Available in the trims SE, SEL, SEL Premium, and Limited, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is powered by a 2.5-liter, inline four-cylinder engine generating 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. Higher-end models possess similar engine specifications but make 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque.

Prospective buyers interested in purchasing the 2022 Hyundai SANTA CRUZ are suggested to visit the dealership's website at http://www.hyundaiofataugustine.com. Customers can also stop by the dealership located at 2898 US 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086, or contact the dealership representative at 904-567-7175.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/hyundai_of_st_augustine_in_st_augustine_florida_adds_the_2022_hyundai_santa_cruz_to_its_inventory/prweb18903386.htm