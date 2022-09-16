The First-Ever UndocuFund Summit hosted by 805 UndocuFund, UndocuFund, and Latino Community Foundation, Calling for Equitable Disaster Relief

This convening is an opportunity for immigrant organizations across California to come together and explore long-term policies to reduce the vulnerability of undocumented communities during climate crisis induced disasters.

UndocuFund, 805 UndocuFund and The Latino Community Foundation (LCF), will co-host the first-ever UndocuFund Summit during the start of peak wildfire season in California. From September 18-20th at North Bay Organizing Project (NBOP) in Sonoma, the Summit will convene leaders from over 30 grassroots immigrant-serving organizations across California that responded to the pandemic and other disasters. Community leaders will highlight the experiences of undocumented Californians throughout the state and explore collective state and federal advocacy efforts.

"Undocumented workers contribute billions to the economy, yet are excluded from federal disaster aid," said Beatrice Camacho, Director of UndocuFund in Sonoma County. "Without a safety net, California's undocumented essential workers have labored through wildfires and smoke, 110 plus degree heatwaves, and the pandemic. They were forced to risk their lives to keep food on the nation's table during devastating disasters. Now it's time for California to make them a priority."

California is home to 10.6 million immigrants (foreign-born individuals) who comprise 27 percent of California's population. Recent data shows that one in five children in the state are U.S. citizens living with at least one undocumented family member (1.7 million children in total).

"When COVID-19 hit, dozens of trusted immigrant organizations were there to distribute nearly $100 million in mutual aid financial relief to more than 40,000 excluded California immigrant households," said María Melo, Executive Director of 805 UndocuFund. "Before that, we also responded to wildfire after wildfire. It's time to take action: disaster relief and recovery doesn't begin for anyone until everyone is truly included."

"LCF is so proud to support and convene UndocuFunds across California. These organizations have inspired the nation to reject the idea that we can leave certain families behind when their homes are on fire," said Masha Chernyak, VP of Programs of the Latino Community Foundation. "Sonoma UndocuFund was the first of its kind collective fund that inspired countless other efforts such as 805 UndocuFund and more across the nation to center the needs of undocumented workers and their families. Five years later, the compounding crises are still here, but together we are revolutionizing philanthropy."

In 2021, over 30 grassroots and nonprofits across California worked with philanthropy and the state to distribute more than $100 million in emergency, one-time, cash mutual aid to undocumented Californians affected by COVID-19.

This summit would not be possible without the support of the Latino Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund and the Just Recovery Partnership, which seeks to invest in lasting organizing power. LCF has built a unique model that uses disaster as an opportunity to unite community leaders, invest in their infrastructure, and organize communities to prioritize collective power building. Since its inception, the Partnership has organized efforts around three major wildfires, floods, power outages, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the Latino Community Foundation

The Latino Community Foundation is on a mission to unleash the civic and economic power of Latinos in California. LCF has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested over $25 million to build Latino civic and political power and leadership in the state.

It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California. For more info, please visit: www.latinocf.org.

About UndocuFund

The UndocuFund for launched by a coalition of immigrant service providers and advocates to provide direct assistance to undocumented victims of the Northern California fires. The fund seeks to support undocumented children, families, and communities in Sonoma County affected by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. For more info, please visit: www.undocufund.org.

About 805 UndocuFund

805 UndocuFund is a Central Coast nonprofit that mobilizes resources when disaster hits, providing short-term financial relief to undocumented residents, and advocates for long-term systems change to ensure immigrants are effectively included in disaster mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery. For more info, please visit: www.805undocufund.org.

