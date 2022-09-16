YRC offers assistance in fulfilling two key dark store requirements in the KSA
Dark store businesses are growing at an impressive pace in Saudi Arabia.
With a population of over 33 million and internet penetration of over 90% partly explaining this growth of dark store business models in the kingdom, other reasons are generic – the convenience of online ordering, the feature of home delivery, acceptable levels of performance by dark stores, pro-business environment, availability of the infrastructural base required for eCommerce operations, etc. In retail and eCommerce consulting services, experts know that the increasing attractiveness of the industry also quickly draws a lot of business interest. Too many players jump in and the competition intensifies. Regulation becomes necessary when an industry assumes a certain size and begins to have a larger impact on the society and economy.
Earlier this year, the concerned regulatory authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA) laid down the conditions required to be maintained by dark store or cloud store businesses in the country. The stated conditions must come into incorporation within one year of the notification date. The rules shall apply to retail businesses, dark stores grocery, and ghost kitchens that work with the policy of ‘closed doors’ (dark store concept) and are located on commercial streets. By that definition, the rules would apply even to any existing supermarket brand that intends to start dark store operations. Supermarket consultants are well-aware that this expansion strategy is already a popular one.
As per the requirements, the dark stores shall have designated areas for different operations. Separate areas have to be earmarked for receipt of inventory and pickup for delivery. The same rule applies to sorting and packaging activities. Restrooms are mandatory. The essence is to secure better services for customers, proper handling of inventory, prevent loss of goods or deviation in its quality, and maintain adequate workplace safety conditions.
In the context of these requirements, two important areas of work for businesses are layout planning and business process management (BPM). As retail and eCommerce consultants, YRC has been assisting businesses with their layout planning and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for BPM for more than 10 years.
In layout planning, YRC assists dark store businesses in the layout design of their stores, warehouses, and fulfilment centres. In doing so, they take into consideration the unique constraints and specifications of each client and the external requirements. Their goal is to help clients achieve space optimization in tune with their marketing strategies and operational requirements.
‘SOP development and SOP implementation assistance’ is one of the flagship services of YRC. The goal is to help businesses become robust, process-oriented enterprises distinct from a loosely-undefined working environment. They help establish the operational routines, accomplish interdepartmental coordination, and develop the SOP manuals.
About YRC
YRC is a retail and eCommerce business consulting brand with more than 10 years of experience and a budding international presence. They have consulted over 500 clients in more than 20 verticals. YRC deploys professional layout planning experts and experienced SOP consultants in their projects.
