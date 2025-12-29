BPX Empowers Smarter Business Decisions with WalkMe’s Software Usage Analytics and Process Intelligence

Business Process Xperts will use WalkMe’s process analytics to boost digital visibility, enabling data-driven decisions, faster workflows, & improved efficiency

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Process Xperts (BPX), a global leader in consulting for 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 and digital transformation, has recently announced that it will be using WalkMe's process analytics and software usage data in its consulting framework. This strategic step makes digital process visibility, which helps businesses make decisions based on data, speed up workflows, and improve operational efficiency.In today's times, it's important to know how employees use business apps in order to be successful. BPX gives companies the tools they need to find hidden inefficiencies, improve workflow design, and improve the entire user experience by using process analytics WalkMe technologies. Businesses can go beyond typical process mapping and use WalkMe's insights and BPX's process knowledge to create 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 that turns analytics into real value.BPX's innovative consulting method uses WalkMe's software usage analytics and its years of experience in making workflows better. Companies can now identify where their processes are getting stuck, how quickly their employees are learning new software, and how to make sure that their digital workflows are in accordance with their strategic goals. This helps you change your processes based on data that not only saves money but also makes employees more productive and happy customers.Nikhil Agarwal, founder of BPX, said, "With WalkMe's process analytics capabilities, we are giving our clients the power to see their digital processes in motion. This real-time digital process visibility lets leaders make business decisions that are smarter, faster, and more confident in their own performance, which leads to big changes."Rupal Agarwal, the co-founder at BPX, said, "Working with WalkMe takes business process intelligence to the next level." We're helping businesses get smooth workflow optimization and measurable business results by combining our process consulting skills with WalkMe's analytics-based insights.The BPX process analytics 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗠𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 is meant to support businesses at all levels of digital maturity. BPX makes sure that every digital project is based on data and fits with the company's goals. They do this by figuring out how the system is being used right now and coming up with specific approaches to make it better. The end result is a firm that is more open, effective, and smart, and it can change and get better at what it does all the time.The initiative indicates that BPX still wants to give businesses full control over how they do things. BPX helps businesses close the gap between technology and human behavior through software usage analytics and process intelligence. This makes automation smarter, compliance better, and growth more sustainable.BPX has been the best in the field for over 12 years, and they are constantly coming up with new process-driven strategies that help firms realize their digital transformation goals. The company is an excellent partner for organizations all around the world that want to do well in the age of smart automation because it knows how to improve workflows and make digital processes easier to see.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫BPX has been around for 12 years and has clients in 12 different countries. They employ consulting and transformation solutions based on data to drive workflow optimization, business process intelligence, and digital process visibility.

