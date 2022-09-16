USA Entertainment Ventures Announces its Newest Creation: the Small Footprint Training Simulator

Submit Release
SEVERANCE, COLORADO, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Entertainment Ventures (USAEV) is proud to announce the release of its latest product: the Small Footprint Simulator. The training simulator design is engineered for use in high schools, community colleges, higher education institutions, and U.S. military academies.


The company's vision is to empower students and instructors with limitless opportunities to learn and apply classroom knowledge and skills in a hands-on practice environment.


With full modular training controls spanning real-time displays and cameras matching the human eye, ergonomic keyboards, a steering wheel, aircraft controls, and surgical equipment, the training simulator can be wholly utilized to educate and train students and cadets of all ages in new professions.


USA Entertainment Ventures' mission is to revitalize the teaching experience with tools and software programs that embrace immersive learning, while allowing trainees to acquire the skill sets needed to succeed in today's competitive, tech-driven marketplace.

For inquiries about business requests and the simulator’s specs, contact Dan Kost, CEO of USA Entertainment Ventures.


About USA Entertainment Ventures

USA Entertainment Ventures (USAEV), LLC. is part of the Dakdan Worldwide family of companies. USAEV empowers sustainability, product development, smart products, media advertising, entertainment, government contracting, business startups, sports, zoos and aquariums, the trucking industry, credit and finance, the medical field, and human resources.

In the early '80s, Dan Kost founded Dakdan Worldwide, a parent holding company with a multitude of brands, including Dakdan Entertainment, Sports Media, Zoo Media, Mobile Highway Advertising, Fanz, EVAcrossAmerica, Sportrons, RAMM, Teltrans Credit, ChaseDaddy, Dakdan New Networks, and Television Networks. USAEV is a Certified Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a registered Federal, State, and Local Contractor. The Small Footprint Simulator is one of USAEV's smart products.

