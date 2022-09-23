GAUZY UNVEILS SMART GLASS SUN VISOR & SUNROOF WITH BOS AND PATENTED SYSTEMS FOR GLASS FABRICATORS AT GLASSTEC 2022
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gauzy is showcasing its newest technologies and applications, including collaborations in partnership with global brands LG Display and BOS at Glasstec 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany from booth 11, hall 11.
Gauzy is the only material science company to develop, manufacture, and market two of three active smart glass light control technologies, PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystal) and SPD (suspended particle device), allowing glass or other transparent substrates to switch between opaque and transparent in milliseconds to control UV, IR, and visible light for instant transparency or private, shaded, and thermal controlled spaces. These film interlayers,
proprietary electrical drivers & pre/post processing quality verification tools, and training and certification programs are offered to glass professionals enabling them to expand their product offering, addressing the demands of an established and growing smart glass market expected to reach $8 billion by 2027 in the automotive and architectural industries.
The company’s newest products for glass professionals revealed for the first time ever at Glasstec include: a protype of the next generation of its patented ATE (automatic testing equipment) - an automated testing system that validates the optical, electrical, and mechanical performance of PDLC and SPD films before and after lamination, ensuring reduced wasted materials that benefit fabricators bottom line and customer quality assurance; the new interior grade ExtraClear LCG® PDLC product line with high visible light transmittance for increased clarity in the on (transparent) state. Gauzy’s technologies are utilized by leading brands like LG Display and BOS to achieve the unique applications shown at Glasstec:
*The first ever co-developments and partnership revealed by Gauzy and automotive industry leader BOS: The first ever mixed material PDLC laminated fabric sun visor which aims to replace traditional solid view blocking sun visors with a semi-transparent material providing a wider field of vision while blocking glare from traffic lights, vehicles, and the sun for a safer and more comfortable driving experience. The first-of-its-kind, fully segmented mechatronic sunroof with Gauzy SPD allowing for dimmable shading with up to 99% light blocking in zoned areas, increasing headspace for more spacious interiors by up to 45mm. Never before has there been a fully mechanic smart glass sunroof that opens and closes.
*Developed by Gauzy and LG Display is the cutting-edge transparent OLED with Gauzy SPD. Gauzy SPD blocks 99% of visible light, creating a high contrast transparent displays in shifting light conditions. When the SPD is off, even brighter content is delivered, and when the SPD is on, displays are both transparent with visual content, providing unique opportunities for extended messaging that can be used for revenue generating ads, brand promotion, and infotainment in automotive and architecture. The technology is also being revealed for the first time ever for the railway industry at InnoTrans 2022 in Berlin as part of an IGU window for enhanced passenger experiences.
Eyal Peso, Gauzy’s CEO and Co-founder states "showcasing our newest patented technologies to the world at Glasstec 2022 with LG Display and BOS, including the first ever PDLC laminated fabric sun visor and a fully segmented SPD mechanic sunroof, continues to cement Gauzy as the world leader in light and vision control technologies across industries. Driven by innovation, we are honored to work tirelessly to develop the next generation of PDLC and SPD smart glass technologies, which can be used by glass fabricators to open additional markets and meet the demands for this highly sought-after product.”
About Gauzy Ltd.
Gauzy Ltd. is a world leading material science company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, The United States, China, and Dubai. Gauzy serves leading brands in over 50 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel. For more news and information about Gauzy, please visit www.gauzy.com, and our social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube.
Brittany Kleiman Swisa
