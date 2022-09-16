MassDOT RMV Increases Accessibility for Certain Required In-Person Registration Transactions

Online appointments for specific registration transactions will no longer be available

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that it is expanding the accessibility and availability of same day walk-in services for required in-person registration-related transactions including registering a vehicle and transferring an existing registration to a new vehicle. Appointments for these transactions will no longer be necessary and will be unavailable for scheduling as of Monday, September 26.

“The RMV continues to monitor its customer service levels and make enhancements that seek to provide convenient and flexible options for customers,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Customers can conduct required in-person registration transactions at times that meet their availability, schedules and needs at locations that are accessible and convenient.

Customers are also encouraged to continue to conduct RMV registration transactions by working through their insurance agents and auto dealers who are able to complete bulk transactions in-person through Business 2 Business (B2B) services at select service center locations and electronically use the Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR) Program. (The Chicopee RMV is strictly a B2B location and walk-ins cannot be conducted.) Transactions include new registrations and titles, registration transfers, cancellations and renewals, and license plate swap transactions. Customers can also visit AAA sites, if they are AAA members.

Any registration appointments that have been previously scheduled online to date will remain in place and be honored.

Before visiting an RMV Service Center, customers are encouraged to contact their insurance agents to ensure they have the correct paperwork and will arrive prepared.

Appointments for learner’s permits, driver’s licenses, and Massachusetts identification cards will continue to be available on Mass.Gov/myRMV.

The RMV recommends that all customers visit RMV's Online Service Center to conduct over 40 transactions including: renewing a driver’s license, renewing a registration, paying a citation, requesting a hearing, and accessing a variety of other business transactions.

