Orb Health Names Lisa Simon CEO
Company also announces strategic hiring of Gordon Jaye as SVP of Transformation and Eric Van Portfliet as CTODALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orb Health, a leader in enterprise virtual care for chronic care and beyond, is thrilled to announce that Lisa Simon, CPA has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer. In addition, the company recently added Gordon Jaye as Senior Vice President of Transformation and Eric Van Portfliet as Chief Technology Officer.
Simon has a long and distinguished career in the healthcare finance sector as a CPA. Most recently, she served as Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of Monongalia Health System, where she planned and led a one-year, $25 million operational improvement plan, led the reestablishment of lender relations, successfully managed multiple joint venture agreements, drove systemization to improve efficiency and effectiveness, renegotiated optimal bond terms and saw the system grow 25%, all while navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m elated to have assembled such a talented team and look forward to leading Orb’s strategic and growth opportunities,” said Simon.
Jaye joined Orb Health from Aspirion, where he was Senior Vice President & General Manager - Medicaid Services. There, he managed all Medicaid eligibility and enrollment, out-of-state Medicaid billing and credentialing activities. Jaye also worked with many stakeholders to optimize and improve services to meet organizational goals and deliver premium services to its customers. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Operations at Firstsource for seven years.
Van Portfliet served as Vice President of Technology with Firstsource; after their acquisition of PatientMatters, where he served as Chief Technology for eight years. In his role with Firstsource, he worked to integrate multiple technologies, led multi-shore development teams and optimized duplicate technology stacks.
Christy Chalmers completes the executive team. Chalmers has recently served as Senior Vice President of Client Operations at Orb and has spent two years at the company. Chalmers is a 25-year veteran of healthcare and has focused on revenue cycle management; she is successful in forming and leading effective teams that have proved to increase productivity, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction.
“Orb has assembled a world-class team of seasoned professionals. I am excited about the opportunity of collaborating with them and assisting in Orb’s path to success,” said Sheila Schweitzer, Board Member.
This new team, along with a premier Board of Directors, will lead Orb on its path of growth and continued success.
About Orb Health
Based in Dallas, Texas, Orb Health partners with leading Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), healthcare systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Community Health Centers (RHCs) and Revenue Cycle Management firms to improve patient outcomes and accelerate value-based profitability. To see how Orb Health can effectively and efficiently partner with companies for chronic care management, transitions of care management or patient engagement center needs, contact Lisa at (304) 552-2175, or any member of the team.
For more information, visit orbhealth.com.
