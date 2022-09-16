Submit Release
Valtech Corporation Opens New Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Facility

POTTSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valtech Corporation, a global specialty chemical manufacturer, today announced the opening of a new facility in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This new location will manufacture formulated detergents as well as various coolants used in the computer disk drive and semiconductor markets.

“Valtech has made the investment in this new facility as part of our overall business strategy to offer local support to our global customer base. This location is crucial in allowing us to improve our support to the computer disk drive and semiconductor markets in the southeast Asia region,” stated Robert Girard, Valtech’s president and CEO.

Valtech has been involved with the semiconductor and computer disk drive markets in southweast Asia since the early 1990s. This new location will be equipped for manufacturing, research and development as well as logistics support for our customer base.

About Valtech Corporation

Founded in 1989, Valtech Corporation manufactures a variety of specialty chemicals and materials under the VALTRON brand name. These products are used in specialty applications in the semiconductor, solar, computer disk drive as well as other high technology markets. The Kuala Lumpur facility marks the company’s third global location along with the global headquarters in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and manufacturing and R&D facility in Fengxian, China. For more information about Valtech Corporation, visit our website at www.valtechcorp.com.

