Ray Altieri Jr Transitions to Focused Role- Altieri Insurance Consultants

Ray Altieri Jr Transitions to Focused RoleTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With great expectations for its future, Altieri Insurance Consultants is excited to announce that Founder and Chairman, Raymond Altieri, Jr. CPPA is transitioning from daily operational responsibilities to a focus which provides greater impact for the firm’s clients and public adjusters.
With this shift, Mr Altieri will become even more interactive with the firm’s adjusters and Business Development representatives. His transition will afford the firm’s personnel enhanced access to Ray’s 42+ years of experience in coverage communication, analysis, and settlement strategy. As a result of the increased exposure to Ray’s claim experiences and insight, clients can expect to receive even greater success for their settlement outcomes throughout the firm’s portfolio of cases.
Altieri Insurance Consultants has been fortunate for decades to provide their clients with outstanding claim settlement service. This opportunity allows for an even greater sense of care and progress for clients afflicted by property damage. Ray Altieri Jr will remain as active as ever with the firm’s clients, adjusters, and claims. Ray’s love for what he does and the camaraderie he experiences with each employee at Altieri Insurance Consultants means he is not going anywhere, anytime soon.
Now with the right people in place, Ray feels it is a luxury to transition into this new focused role due to the wealth of leadership displayed by rising stars within the company and the firm’s abundance of adjusting talent.
Taking on the daily operational responsibilities for the firm, will be President and CEO Raymond Altieri III, EVP Francis (Frank) Altieri, COO Kevin Kimball, and Andrew Knox, Chief Claims Officer. In addition, CFO Andrew Altieri remains in oversight of corporate financial operations.
The Altieri name in public adjusting has built a reputation based on sustained leadership, credibility for quality of work, reliable client guidance, and its development of influential positions within coverage and damage presentations to carriers. These measures have repeatedly proven to provide insurers and clients premium opportunities for settlement. At Altieri Insurance Consultants, the future is as bright as its history.
For more information please visit AltieriInsuranceConsultants.com, call us at 813-247-4757, or email Gil@AltieriInsuranceConsultants.com
Gil Shalmon
Altieri Insurance Consultants
847-525-1295
gil@altieriinsuranceconsultants.com
