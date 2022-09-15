Uzbekistan, Russia Presidents discuss issues of further enhancing collaboration

UZBEKISTAN, September 15 - On September 15, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Samarkand to attend the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Leader of Uzbekistan warmly welcomed the distinguished guest and expressed gratitude for participation in the SCO Samarkand Summit.

In turn, Vladimir Putin thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the traditionally warm hospitality and highly appreciated the development of intensive and fruitful interstate interaction at all levels.

At the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction that the multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia has reached an unprecedented high level in recent years.

Mutually beneficial trade and economic ties are actively growing. Through joint efforts, last year and in seven months this year, the growth in trade turnover amounted to more than 30 percent. At the same time, the structure of mutual trade today consists of 70 percent of products with high added value.

Industrial cooperation is developing dynamically. In recent years, more than 100 joint projects have been launched in the mining and metallurgical, fuel and energy, chemical, agricultural, machine-building, textile and other industries.

The parties agreed to adopt a joint Comprehensive Action Plan for the development of industrial and technological partnership, primarily in the electronics, pharmaceuticals, textile, clothing and knitwear industries.

It was noted that within the framework of the current visit of the President of Russia to Uzbekistan, a package of new investment agreements for $4.6 billion is being signed in mechanical engineering, chemistry, petrochemistry and geology.

Direct interregional ties play an important role in enhancing multifaceted cooperation. In the first half of the year alone, about 50 mutual visits to the two countries' regions took place.

The parties agreed to create joint industrial parks in the regions of Uzbekistan, to hold the next Forum of the regions of Uzbekistan and Russia in October this year.

The Presidents also highly appreciated the rich and diverse cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Uzbekistan today is the leader in terms of the number of foreign branches of Russian universities. Over the past four years, branches of 12 leading Russian universities have been opened. There are 15 of them in total.

Tourism exchanges are developing dynamically. This year, the number of Russian tourists in Uzbekistan has exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

The Presidents exchanged views on issues of the regional and international agenda of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, which was held in a sincere and friendly atmosphere, the parties confirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Russia.

Source: UzA