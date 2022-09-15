Submit Release
Bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Russia reach the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership

Bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Russia reach the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership

Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Vladimir Putin signed the Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation.

The signing ceremony of the document took place following the fruitful talks in Samarkand.

The declaration marks a new stage in the development of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia. The document notes giving the relations the character of especially close and dynamic cooperation.

The Samarkand Declaration provides for the development of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, nuclear energy, transport, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

In total, the legal framework between Uzbekistan and Russia includes over 350 documents.

Source: UzA



