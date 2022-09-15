The President of Uzbekistan is awarded an Order

UZBEKISTAN, September 15 - The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been awarded the Russian Order of Alexander Nevsky for the great merits in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The decree on awarding the Leader of Uzbekistan with the Order was signed in July this year.

Accepting the Order, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that he considers this award, first of all, as a high appreciation of the contribution of the entire Uzbekistan people to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia.

It should be noted that the Order of Alexander Nevsky is awarded to prominent foreign political and public figures for merits in the development of multilateral cooperation with the Russian Federation and assistance in its socio-economic development.

Source: UzA