Symbol of Common Aspirations on the Path to Development and Prosperity

UZBEKISTAN, September 15 - The Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization continues in the city of Samarkand. As previously reported, today all the leaders of the SCO member states arrived in Uzbekistan.

Following bilateral meetings and talks, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan planted trees at the International Tourist Center “Great Silk Road”.

The tradition of planting trees in the culture of the peoples of the East is associated with good intentions. In this sense, the trees planted today by the leaders of friendly countries are a symbol of friendship, good neighborliness and common aspirations of the SCO countries on the path to development and prosperity.

Source: UzA