Eternal City hosts a reception in honor of the guests

UZBEKISTAN, September 15 - The heads of state together visited the Eternal City Complex at the International Tourist Center “Great Silk Road”.

The Eternal City embodies the image of our ancient cities, national traditions and at the same time reflects the history of relations with friendly peoples. In particular, the motifs of the reception ceremony for the ambassadors of Korea, China, India and other countries, imprinted on the walls of the palace in the settlement of Afrasiab, are used.

This combination of meaning, history and modernity made a great impression on the guests.

Here, in honor of the visit of the leaders of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a reception was held on behalf of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

A warm conversation took place between the heads of state. It was noted that the Samarkand Summit is held at a high organizational level, important agreements were reached at bilateral meetings.

Universal human values ​​such as mutual respect and friendship, peace and love were sung during the concert program.

The main events within the framework of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held on September 16.

Source: UzA