Hymn Of Hypocrisy (Rap Comedy) By Eclipseye Is Out Now
Hymn Of Hypocrisy (Rap Comedy) a new single by the popular music artist, Eclipseye, is now streaming on all major streaming platforms.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular music artist Eclipseye has returned to the streaming scene with his new release, ‘Hymn of Hypocrisy (Rap Comedy)’, and is beginning to build momentum again. The single lasts around three and a half minutes and sits at 150 bpm. Some of the main influences for this new release include Eclipseye’s migration to the UK and the hardships he has faced as a migrant, the pandemic and resultant global destabilization of society, his liberal political belief (transcendental anarchism), and conscious hip-hop amidst the rise of “Woke-fluencing.”
The track commences with a twenty-second intro that sets the tone and context whilst building a sense of anticipation for the verse. Eclipseye’s emotive vocal color seamlessly synchronizes with the ominous vibe of the instrumentation. The dark tone of the electronic elements seamlessly merges with the rhythmic beat to provide the perfect platform for the vocal.
The main vocal and percussion systematically drop out of the mix to allow for spoken-word samples that add context to the track, delivering just the right amount of dynamic diversity to ensure that this single is engaging from start to finish. By the time ‘Hymn of Hypocrisy (Rap Comedy)’ draws to a close, you’ll find yourself caught up in the hypnotic vibe and in need of hitting that repeat button for another listen.
From the well-balanced production and creative instrumentation to the authentic vocal performance and lyricism, fans of Eclipseye, as well as those who appreciate new music, will want to hear this single. Make sure you follow Eclipseye on social media, his Vevo Channel, and his official YouTube channel to keep up to date with upcoming releases and performances.
Watch The Music Video Of Eclipseye - Hymn of Hypocrisy (Rap Comedy) by Eclipseye : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGkLWNt61_c
Music Lovers can stream Hymn Of Hypocrisy (Rap Comedy) by Eclipseye on all major streaming platforms that can be found here https://linktr.ee/eclipseye
About Eclipseye.
Eclipseye is a Russia-born, UK-based rising artist whose latest single, ‘Hymn of Hypocrisy (Rap Comedy)’, is out now and available to stream on all major streaming platforms! Having always had a keen interest in poetry since an early age, Eclipseye’s career began back in 2016 at a poetry Coffeeshop event. Recognizing his lyrical talent, the young rapper released several tracks under a different pseudonym before taking a break from the music industry to refine his artistic style and image.
Drawing from his years of experience, Eclipseye has honed his craft to become the artist he is today. Although he receives inspiration from several styles, the bilingual songwriter combines various compositional elements to form his unique and authentic sound.
