Quick 30 Second Read on Why American Samoa, USA LLCs is Smartest Choice

Business Set up Process

Anonymity American Samoa LLC is always Anonymous, doesn't disclose owners Info to the public. Critical in today’s Digital World. LLCs available Worldwide!

My first LLC cost me $3,500 and took 45 days to set up. My most recent LLC cost me $150 and took 5 minutes. American Samoa is a Win!!”
— Matt Pierce
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefits of Forming LLC in American Samoa, USA:

Available Worldwide

Anyone from any state, territory, or country can now form an LLC in the United States. No American Samoa address is needed. No United States citizenship is required.

Anonymity

An American Samoa LLC is always anonymous, meaning it does not disclose the names of its owners to the public. This is critical in today’s digital world.

Personal Asset Protection

An LLC offers a legal structure that protects the owner's personal assets. This applies to all members of the LLC. American Samoa LLCs are protect by both State and United States Federal Laws.

0% LLC Taxes

LLCs formed in American Samoa do not pay state LLC tax, corporate income tax, LLC Unitary taxman franchise tax, or inventory tax.

Protect against Frivolous lawsuits

American Samoa’s remote location shields businesses from frivolous lawsuits. If individuals want to sue a business in American Samoa individuals will need to fly there and show up in physical court.

Registered Agents

Save money on registered agent costs by being LLCs being own Registered Agent. Businesses do not need an address in American Samoa to be a registered agent there. This had made the process simple and easy for anyone!

Free IRS EIN Tax Number directly from IRS.GOV

Obtain an IRS Federal Tax EIN online for a American Samoa LLC at IRS.GOV

Create an LLC in American Samoa online at https://llc.as.gov

The perks of forming an American Samoan LLC is to enjoy a high degree of flexibility. To get the full variability and flexibility of an LLC in American Samoa, use a dedicated portal to speed up and streamline the formation process of an LLC. In the end, most business owners are joyous to find out how much they saved their valuable time through the Official US Government Website.

