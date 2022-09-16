New Freight Brokerage Company Offering the Latest Technology and Streamlined Capabilities
ORIGIN Freight Brokerage can view in real time the spot market freight index, rate trending and truck densitiesINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While most new freight brokerages fail for a multitude of reasons, a new Indianapolis company, ORIGIN Freight Brokerage, is bucking that trend by offering the latest technology, streamlined capabilities and other services that often larger companies don’t provide.
According to a company spokesperson, “Many individuals with acumen in the transportation and logistics arena are drawn to freight brokering because of the low barriers to entry into the market, the relatively small start-up costs and the increased need for their services among suppliers and carriers.”
However, their success relate is low because new freight brokers can’t develop their companies due to lack of funds to cover expansions, marketing, working capital and equipment.
In addition, new freight brokerages don’t have the business connections or connections in the transportation sector to succeed.
In other words, freight brokerage is not as simple as getting little equipment and a list of prospects to call on. Freight brokerages must establish a plan from the start and must be adapt to changes in the broad market, ensuring they are still a relevant component of the business to their customers.
ORIGIN Freight Brokerage has the ability to connect suppliers with carriers and ensure successful delivery of goods from one place to another – in part because of its use of the latest technology and streamline capabilities that even larger companies may not have.
For example, ORIGIN Freight Brokerage’s onboarding website takes agents out of the equation by directing its carriers to an onboarding website to input their information. In addition, the company’s website monitors performance and insurance 24/7 for changes and sends out alerts to any changes to the carrier’s information.
ORIGIN Freight Brokerage also can view in real time the spot market freight index, rate trending and truck densities and industry specific credit data on shippers.
About ORIGIN Freight Brokerage
Based out of Indianapolis, Indiana, our mission is to provide freight brokerage services most professionally and progressively while being the "GO TO" logistic service in the supply chain industry. “FROM ORIGIN TO END” is our company motto because we represent our clients vigorously to the end. ORIGIN Freight Brokerage is a service-based company that offers quality over price. When utilizing ORIGIN Freight Brokerage, you can expect satisfaction, increased benefits, a knowledgeable and friendly staff and a live person through the point of contact by phone, fax, email or text.
