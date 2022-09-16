Project Green Hosted Annual Star-Studded Event in Honor of the Emmy’s
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) King Hopeton and Zavi attending The Retreat benefiting Project Green and featuring the Muse Holliday Finance House at Petersen Automotive Museum. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Don Most attending The Retreat benefiting Project Green and featuring the Muse Holliday Finance House at Petersen Automotive Museum. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Hollywood celebrities attended the Renova Worldwide & SilverCeuticals, “The Retreat benefiting Project Green and featuring the Muse Holliday Finance House,” a private gift lounge catering to the presenters and nominees of the 2022 Emmy Awards. If you love classic cars, you could have seen some with an EV twist by Analog Motor Co. at the Petersen Automotive Museum. It was a sensational place to have Kim Kreiss and Patrycja Towns host their annual event benefiting Project Green with an array of all that’s good and green from fashion, beauty to health and wellness. Celebrities, media and Hollywood elite enjoyed music, custom cocktails, gourmet light bites and spa experiences. Couture custom goldsmith of Aspen, Colorado, Katherine LeGrand, offered “Browse-and-Borrow Jewelry” for the presenters and nominees for the Emmy Awards red carpet.
Some of the celebrities spotted at the event included: Brian Cox (Emmy Nominee, HBO – Succession), King Hopeton (Grammy Nominated Singer, Producer, Top 5 Reggae Album), Sean Kanan (Cobra Kai, The Bold & The Beautiful, The Young & The Restless) and his wife Michelle Kanan (Emmy nominated Producer), Victor Ortiz (WBC Welterweight Title, Actor), Arthif Daniel (Pro Welterweight Boxer), Kate Linder (The Young & The Restless), Lynne Curtin (Real Housewives of Orange County, Jewelry Designer), Ben Shimmel (WME Agent), Chef Abe Sanchez (Hell’s Kitchen - Season 21), Mason Coutino (Musician), Julez (Artist, Rapper), Donny Most (Actor, Happy Days), Cody Parker (Musician), Allyson Wade (Sony Music Executive), Collin Riley (Actor), Lisa Schanley (Producer, Hawaii 5-0), Tim Truman (Producer, The World Music Group), Zavi (Artist), Kristopher Maz (Rock, Paper, Scissors), Sasha Anne (Actress), Yvonne Orji (Comedian), Jimmy Akingbola (BelAir), Gabriel Jarrett (Frost/Nixon), Jamie Gruttemeyer (The Hollywood Alternative), Steve Cedarquist (HGTV – Flip or Flop), and Michael Becker (Producer, Twilight), among others…
Kim Kreiss and Patryjca Siewert-Towns founded Project Green 501c3 in order to raise money for unending children causes and at-risk youth. At the Renova Worldwide & SilverCeuticals “The Retreat benefiting Project Green'' gifting lounge surrounding the Emmy Awards week, filmmakers and Hollywood VIP guests were treated to Lynne Curtin Designs and the Foskaris Wellness Center pop-up, enjoyed Breckenridge Distillery’s custom crafted whiskies and mingled during daily Happy Hours at the Muse Holliday Finance House where “invite-only” guests were introduced to companies that offer financial solutions for the filmmaker and filmmaking accelerators like SiO, an alternate Investment Platform, and Project Echo media fund.
Stay tuned for what’s next, Kim Kreiss and Patryjca Siewert-Towns are already planning their annual “The Retreat benefitting Project Green and featuring the Muse Holliday Finance House” during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Project Green 501(c)3 was founded by Kim Kreiss and Patrycja Siewert-Towns, “We build awareness for Project Green with events surrounding film festivals, like the Sundance Film Festival, and red-carpet ceremonies such as the Emmys and Oscars, in Hollywood” Kreiss explained. “We are so grateful for all of our sponsor support this year, as this was our first post COVID event” added Towns. www.projectgreenusa.org
Alive! Expo Green Pavilion & Mix Media Entertainment produces The Retreat™ events, led by Kim Kreiss and Patrycja Seiwert-Towns, specialists in creating brand entertainment and sponsorship opportunities that surround official Hollywood red carpet award ceremonies. www.aliveexpo.com and www.mixmediallc.com
Muse Holliday Finance House was curated by Heather R. Holliday, CEO of Muse Holliday, Inc., and included two multimillion-dollar funds for project funding for film and television. Muse Holliday, Inc. was responsible for placing nine of the brand sponsorships for The Retreat during the Emmy Awards, including Title Sponsors, Renova Worldwide and SilverCeuticals, along with SiO, Project Echo, Katherine LeGrand, Analog Motors, Breckenridge Distillery, Suja Juice, and Tito’s Vodka. www.museholliday.com
Sponsors included:
Renova Worldwide www.renovaworldwide.com
Committed to improving quality of life by closing the nutrient gap, Renova Worldwide develops products inspired by nature and enhanced with technology to deliver targeted nutrition to your cells.
SilverCeuticals www.silverceuticals.com
Improving health and wellness as we do our part to alleviate suffering worldwide through Nano-Silver infused, safe, and natural products.
SiO is an alternative investment platform bringing access to exclusive investment opportunities to accredited and family office investors globally.
Project Echo
A media fund committed to creating stories and characters with commercial appeal for the global marketplace that entertains audiences, provokes positive change, and positions our investors for outsized returns.
Katherine LeGrand www.katherinelegrand.com
Offered “Browse & Borrow Jewelry” for presenters and nominees for the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. A couture Goldsmith of Aspen, Colorado, designing beautiful unique and custom jewelry pieces.
Analog Motor Co. www.analogmotorco.com
Converts classic cars to EV using the latest technology. Have your classic and charge it too.
Breckenridge Distillery www.breckenridgedistillery.com
Is the “World’s Highest Distillery”. Founded in 2008, they are most widely known for their blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. Breckenridge Bourbon is one of the most highly awarded craft bourbons in the US.
Lynne Curtin Collection Edgy coastal chic jewelry creatively directed by television personality Lynne Curtin.
Foskaris Wellness Health & Wellness Center, in addition to providing Nutritional Guidance, Nutritionist Penny Foskaris, uses her proven proprietary method to Reignite the Metabolism at any age.
Celebrity Chef Abe Sanchez His executive top chef worthy dishes have caught the attention of major TV shows. Abe is motivated by his family and passion for the art of creating decadent dishes for others to enjoy. Abe Sanchez can be seen on the upcoming Hell's Kitchen - Season 21, premiering on Thursday, September 29th at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
Photography by RockPhoto Glen Willis, WireImage and Getty Images.
Exclusive Transportation by RSVP Limousine.
# # # # # # # #
Heather R. Holliday
Muse Holliday, Inc.
+1 404-645-0975
hrh@museholliday.com