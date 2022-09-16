Audi, Daimler Truck, Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volvo, and more will join the Women Automotive Winter Meetup

The final event of the year will feature top industry experts and professionals

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Women Automotive Network’s 2021 Winter Meetup, a poll was conducted to gauge how much support female attendees had in their respective jobs. The result showed that only 30.1% of women felt that their career goals had adequate internal support. Not an encouraging number, hence the need to change the narrative.

In line with the Women Automotive Network’s mandate to create a platform for networking, mentorship, and diversity discussions, there are various activities planned throughout the year for the Women in Automotive. On this note, the final event of the year which holds on November 17th, 2022 will feature top industry experts and professionals who are all set to spend the afternoon reflecting on 2022 and looking ahead to what new challenges and opportunities 2023 will present, then an evening of speed networking.

Amongst the host of speakers to be present are some renowned and knowledgeable thought leaders already confirmed to grace the meetup with their wealth of knowledge and experiences. Some keynote speakers include:

• Gulnaz Ones, Global CIO, Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG

• Harmeet Kaur, Partner, Roland Berger

• Penny Weatherup, People Director, Volkswagen Group UK

• Fabienne Lefever, Head of Automotive, Capgemini Engineering

Then we have:

Imke Vogel, Regional Director from Henkel will take the main stage, while Aurelia Gooden (Stellantis Production Way (SPW) Specialist and Ph.D. Student) will lead one of the workshops. Finally, Julie David (Managing Director, Peugeot UK) will contribute to one of the panel discussions.

The picture shows some confirmed sponsors.

With all said and done, there will be a cloud of thought leaders, dedicated career and leadership workshops arranged, personal success stories to be shared by automotive leaders, and speed networking for ALL attendees - to drive career goals and support in the industry. Moreover, the meetup is set to position all for next year.

Ready to close out the year fully prepared for 2023?

Tickets to the Women Automotive Winter meetup are selling out fast. Grab your 'Johnny-on-the-spot tickets now. Click here

The Women Automotive Network is the fastest-growing automotive diversity and technology discussion platform. This is made possible by events, content, a mentorship scheme, and a growing community of 16,000+ members across socials.

For more information visit: https://womenautomotivesummit.com

SPEAKING OPPORTUNITY

Join a select group of Top industry Leaders on stage this winter for the Women Automotive Winter Meetup slated for November 17th, 2022.

As a speaker, you can tell your story, and share your experiences and lessons learned with hundreds of delegates from across the globe. Click to join

Caleb Essang

Women Automotive Network