‘Ohio’ released by Country Music's cutie, Deidre Thornell
First single from the collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated producer, Sal OliveriNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The just released and first single from Deidre Thornell’s recent collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated producer Sal Oliveri (Chris Stapleton/Pink, Carrie Underwood, Lee Brice, Brett Eldridge) has already attracted media attention and new country fans everywhere from Dayton to Dallas. On its debut release, Deidre excitedly brought the Ohio skyline to Nashville, as 'Ohio' proudly made its way to 'The Nashville Sign' Billboard.
"Deidre emotes with her sound and her expressiveness so well", says Oliveri. "It comes down to, does it move people and how does it make people feel and I'm always looking for things like this with my antenna up...and she does it so beautifully", shares Sal of his time in the studio with Deidre.
‘Ohio’ was written with nostalgia about the days of being young, in love and free, touching upon themes from Deidre’s past music and sure to touch the hearts of her long-standing Texas fans. 'Ohio' captures the feelings of that first love, first heartbreak and the peace we have about leaving first love behind, not knowing what tomorrow may bring. Listeners all over are soulfully connecting to this vibey, modern country love song.
Deidre Thornell is a Dallas-native professional singer and songwriter whose Southern roots first charmed her way onto the Nashville scene at the Ryman Auditorium alongside Jewel as the host for the finale of the televised Texaco Country Showdown. Deidre channels the likeness of Patsy Cline, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert while honoring the beauty of storytelling, along with show-stopping performances as she draws in both new and old fans alike. Deidre’s red hair effortlessly fits her fiery, powerhouse vocals that acknowledge the hardships of life and finding the strength to believe in yourself. Deidre is reawakening herself and the music scene with this matured reflection in her newest single, ‘Ohio’.
