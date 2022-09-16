BOCA Founder Kathleen Shanahan to Headline PRSA #FridayForum on September 16, Discusses "How I Got Here"

PRSA of Silicon Valley Holds its Live "How I Got Here - Own Your Own Business, Create Your Own Future" Virtual Interview Series With Industry Veteran Vanessa Yanez

BOCA Communications, an award-winning digital PR agency for B2B high-tech and MedTech innovators, shares that BOCA Founder and CEO Kathleen Shanahan will be the guest speaker for this Friday's #FridayForum live interview series, hosted by PRSA of Silicon Valley. The event brings together leaders in the public relations industry to share their experiences with an interactive audience via Facebook Live and other social channels. This week's theme is Own Your Own Business, Create Your Own Future. Shanahan will discuss her journey and how it has led her to where she is today.

Previous #FridayForum speakers have included Margot Edelman, Heather Craft, Meghan Fintland, and Rae D'Agnillo, among others. #FridayForum podcasts are available on Buzzsprout, Apple and Spotify.

What: PRSA Silicon Valley #FridayForum live interview series

Who: Moderated by PRSA Silicon Valley President Vanessa Yanez and featuring BOCA CEO and Founder Kathleen Shanahan

When: Friday, September 16, 2022, 11 a.m. PST - 12 p.m. PST

Where: Online via PRSA Silicon Valley's LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube channels.

Event Details: #FridayForum is a weekly virtual event hosted by PRSA of Silicon Valley. Each week, a guest is invited to participate in an interactive industry team meeting where they can speak about their experiences in the public relations world and beyond. Audience members will have an opportunity to interact and engage with speakers as well as ask questions.

For this week's "How I Got Here" series, Shanahan will be speaking on the theme "Own Your Own Business, Create Your Own Future." As CEO and founder of BOCA Communications, a leading digital communications agency that caters to B2B high-tech and MedTech brands, Shanahan is proud of her take-no-prisoners attitude and the fact that she created a PR agency that operates like a demand-generation agency.

Most recently, BOCA rolled out a new education curriculum, BOCA Elevate, to support its concept of thinking like a demand-generation agency. With BOCA Elevate, BOCA strengthens its commitment to providing next-level client service by educating every BOCA employee on digital PR, inbound marketing, and RevOps (Revenue Operations) concepts related to marketing communications.

About Kathleen Shanahan

A California native with an entrepreneurial spirit, Shanahan is the CEO and founder of BOCA Communications. Before turning her efforts to BOCA, which debuted in 2008, Shanahan worked as a vice president at Eastwick, now Hotwire, and Schwartz MSL. She also oversaw global corporate communications for Wind River Systems, where she worked alongside the CEO, CFO, CTO, CMO, and other executives to set corporate and product strategies. Shanahan, with other Wind River executives, underwent a category-creation exercise and successfully transitioned the company from a midmarket embedded systems software organization to a billion-dollar brand delivering device software optimization.

Shanahan is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and holds two bachelors — one in the History of Art and the other in History.

About BOCA Communications

BOCA Communications is an award-winning digital public relations agency that caters to B2B high-tech and MedTech innovators. BOCA integrates inbound marketing and RevOps principles into its overall offering, which helps marketers reach their goals and drive business impact. Its services include category creation, creative campaign development, high-impact content creation, and measurable insight that builds brands, drives profitability, and ultimately grows business.

BOCA's client base includes companies in the B2B high-tech, BioTech, and MedTech industries, from VC-backed innovators to global publicly traded companies. The BOCA team comprises a diverse group of tenacious and dedicated professionals whose number-one priority is client satisfaction. BOCA is headquartered in San Francisco with a virtual workforce spread across the United States. Additional information can be found at BOCA.com.

