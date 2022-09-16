Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,256 in the last 365 days.

Sale of three P-MAX vessels

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- In a strong tonnage market, Concordia Maritime has entered into an agreement for the sale of the three product tankers, Stena Primorsk, Stena Performance and Stena Provence, all built in 2006 and of 65,200 dwt. The sale is expected to have a positive liquidity effect of approximately USD 30 million. The surplus will be used for repayment of loans.

The buyer is based in Europe and delivery is expected to take place during the fourth quarter of 2022. The agreed price is significantly above the market valuations made mid 2022.

Second-hand prices for product tankers have risen sharply in the past six months as the freight market has soared. Tonnage older than 10 years has risen the most in percentage terms. Since the end of March 2022, benchmark prices for a 15-year-old MR vessel (47,000 dwt) have risen by around 70 percent. Behind the development is a strong tanker market as a result of, among other things, changed trading patterns due to the war in Ukraine and a high demand for ships.

"The sale of the vessels is made primarily to take advantage of the increased ship valuations. We are now seeing a massive interest in second-hand tonnage. The tanker market is cyclical and our business model includes both purchases and sales of vessels. Here, timing is absolutely crucial. Right now we are getting paid very well for our oldest ships," says Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO of Concordia Maritime.

In accordance with existing bank agreement, the surplus from the sale will be used for accelerated repayment of loans and thereby strengthening the company financially.

After the sale of the three ships, Concordia Maritime's fleet consists of four ships built in 2009-2011.

For images of Stena Primorsk, Stena Performance and Stena Provence, please visit concordiamaritime.com/en/news/images

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 16 September 2022 at 11:45 CEST.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Erik Lewenhaupt

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

+46 704 855 188

erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/sale-of-three-p-max-vessels,c3632213

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sale-of-three-p-max-vessels-301626093.html

SOURCE Concordia Maritime

You just read:

Sale of three P-MAX vessels

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.