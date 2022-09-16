Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,314 in the last 365 days.

US Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Training Growth Opportunities

New York, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Training Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318440/?utm_source=GNW

Commercial applications for UAS have expanded in the past decade, and UAS-related job positions have opened in diverse industry segments, increasing the need to train UAS operators.

Service companies, OEMs, simulator software providers, and educational institutions provide training in the United States.

Many colleges and universities offer UAS-related programs, and the FAA recognizes most of them.

UAS flight simulators are gaining popularity because technology enhancements enable a more realistic and affordable experience.

As UAS gains autonomy, the training must adapt to new types of operations.

However, the US market landscape is regionally fragmented, as training requirements vary depending on the local environment.

Overall, commercial UAS applications are nascent and evolving.

Because the industry has not developed many formal standards, instruction varies greatly, challenging the training market and affecting performance outcomes.

In this study, market segments include recreational flight, commercial operations, and public safety training.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318440/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________


Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

You just read:

US Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Training Growth Opportunities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.