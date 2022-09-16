New York, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Training Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318440/?utm_source=GNW

Commercial applications for UAS have expanded in the past decade, and UAS-related job positions have opened in diverse industry segments, increasing the need to train UAS operators.

Service companies, OEMs, simulator software providers, and educational institutions provide training in the United States.

Many colleges and universities offer UAS-related programs, and the FAA recognizes most of them.

UAS flight simulators are gaining popularity because technology enhancements enable a more realistic and affordable experience.

As UAS gains autonomy, the training must adapt to new types of operations.

However, the US market landscape is regionally fragmented, as training requirements vary depending on the local environment.

Overall, commercial UAS applications are nascent and evolving.

Because the industry has not developed many formal standards, instruction varies greatly, challenging the training market and affecting performance outcomes.

In this study, market segments include recreational flight, commercial operations, and public safety training.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318440/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________