AFA Returns this Year with HotelPlanner as Official Hotel Partner

Anime Festival Asia is back in Singapore after 2 years and HotelPlanner is their official hotel partner!

SINGAPORE, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, has announced their strategic partnership with Anime Festival Asia this year in commemoration of AFA’s grand return after a 2 year break from physical conventions.

“This is our first collaboration with an Anime and J-Culture event and we are honored to be supporting the momentous return of AFA Singapore. We hope that this marks the beginning of upcoming successful partnerships with AFA in other regions. With pent-up demand for travel growing, we are keen on exploring new partnerships within Singapore and the entire Asia Pacific region,” said Mr Christopher Lee, Executive Vice President at HotelPlanner, Asia Pacific.

Being the largest J-Culture and ACG Festival in Southeast Asia, AFA Singapore recorded one if its largest crowd of about 120,000 attendees in 2019, before the pandemic left the industry to a standstill. As economies are rapidly reopening, a designated platform for hotel stays offers convenience that will capture additional market in live events. Fans will be able to book hotels located around the venue at the best rates, substantially reducing their travelling time and thus, designing a wholesome experience.

This alliance serves as a big milestone for HotelPlanner with global travel restrictions easing and rising demand for travel. HotelPlanner is proud to partner with AFA Singapore to offer an exclusive online hotel reservations platform for event organizers and anime fans, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable event this AFA 2022.

To get the latest updates about Anime Festival Asia Singapore:

http://www.2022.animefestival.asia/

https://www.facebook.com/animefestivalasia

https://animefestivalasia.hotelplanner.com/



About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network, to quickly and seamlessly serve all traveller hotel & accommodation needs from a single platform. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s top providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique “Closed User Group” discount rates. Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest Online Travel Agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sports franchises, universities and government agencies.

About Sozo Pte Ltd (sozo.sg)

With a presence across SE Asia in Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Penang, Manila and Tokyo, SOZO is the owner and operator of ‘AFA - Anime Festival Asia’ brand internationally, as well as entertainment concert platforms such as ‘I Love Anisong’ and ‘JMF - Japan Music Festival’ (japanmusicfestival.asia), which has consistently brought in top Japanese artists from Japan.

SOZO also operates SO JAPAN (sojapan.jp), SE Asia’s #1 Japanese Pop Culture focused media network, covering 3 languages with a reach of millions across South East Asia, and AFASHOP (afashop.co) an online retail shop featuring authentic and wide selections of Anime related goods.

For more information about SOZO, please visit sozo.sg or contact bizdev@sozo.sg