Ethereum 2.0: How is Blockchain App Factory Equipped to Weather the Changes Post the Merge

As the world prepares itself in anticipation of "The Merge" of the most popular blockchain Ethereum, Blockchain App Factory, a firm with extensive Web3 expertise, has already been setting development models for projects. We all know that The Merge is set to convert the Ethereum blockchain from Proof-of-Work (POW) to Proof-of-Stake (POS) mechanism, bringing along numerous benefits and removing redundancies. The process is also set to reduce electricity consumption by 99%, making Ethereum an energy-efficient network. Blockchain App Factory, an advocate of sustainable blockchains, is all set to strive hard to bring power-efficient blockchain applications for its clients.

Ethereum is slated to undergo the transition on 15th September 2022 at 10 PM Pacific Time, which will be broadcast live on Ethereum's YouTube Channel, with participatory talks from notable members involved with the network. The event is set to begin two hours before the planned merge, and viewers can get POAP (Proof-of-Attendance-Protocol) tokens as event souvenirs. By the time most of you read this, The Merge would have been already completed, and changes might reflect on the crypto market.

The Merge is set to change how new blocks are created in Ethereum after getting the thumbs up from node controllers. While currently, the control is in the hands of miners who have extensive computing resources tuned to mine Ethereum blocks to earn rewards, it will switch to validators, who will need to invest or stake Ether ($ETH) to verify transactions.

The network is already facing congestion now and then due to its low block creation speeds or throughput rate. Adding fuel to the fire, gas fee wars have become common as miners are ready to process transactions of people prepared to pay higher gas costs. Both problems first became deadly during the 2021 NFT boom, when the Web3 ecosystem grew in stature and size. Business platforms, such as ones developed by Blockchain App Factory, face lesser problems on their business front, as these were related to transactions over the blockchain, and everything before that is basically straightforward.

The Merge is an essential step in making Ethereum efficient in terms of transactions and gas costs. While the main conversion will occur on September 15, the seeds were sown long ago, in December 2020, when the Beacon Chain, a separate network based on the POS mechanism, was launched. With a few forks on the Ethereum network and the Beacon Chain, The Merge is an initial process, and there is a lot more to go. There are events such as Surge, Purge, and Splurge planned by Ethereum's developers that will reduce gas fees, decentralize the network, and quicken transactions.