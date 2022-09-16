The Real Housewives of Johannesburg Season 3
Sarhap Hair Line announces they're set to host the cast of Real Housewives of Johannesburg come October 2022.
This is a great opportunity and we are not taking it for granted. We promise to provide the best experience ever. ”JOHANNESBURG, ALBERTON, SOUTH AFRICA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Real Housewives of Johannesburg season three will be inaugurated in October 2022.
— CEO of Sarhap Hairline
Surprisingly, of all the places to choose for the movie, one of the branches of Sarhap Hair line in Alberton was designated to be used in the shooting of the movie.
Sarhap Hairline has announced its readiness and excitement to embellish the fascinating wealthy Johannesburg women as they shoot The Real Housewives of Johannesburg season 3 of the series in one of its branches in Alberton.
They pledged their allegiance to the movie cast and assure them of quality beautification as they storm their abode.
“We are privileged to be selected for the role. This is to tell the general public that one of our branches in Alberton will host these women of great talent. Wait for the movie, wait for Sarhap Hair Line.”
Stephanie Daniel
Sarhap Hair Line
+27107455414 ext.
Infor@sarhap.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other