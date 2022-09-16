Hair Transplant in Mumbai: Facts and the Myths Debunked by Dr. Mohan Thomas
Progressive hair loss leads to balding, a condition characterized by a partial or complete loss of hair on the scalp.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair loss is the most common concern for most people as it is the most visible and integral part of the human body. In addition to improving one's physical appearance, having good, healthy hair can also make you feel more confident and upbeat. Progressive hair loss leads to balding, a condition characterized by a partial or complete loss of hair on the scalp. However, numerous treatments are available to restore hair, the most talked about being hair transplantation.
There are, however, a few myths that keep people from choosing this option. As a result, to dispel these myths, we have compiled a list of facts provided by Dr Mohan Thomas.
Myth No. 1: There is Excruciating Pain during the procedure
Fact: These procedures are carried out under local anaesthesia and since hair transplant patients are given an anaesthesia injection, they are not in pain or discomfort during hair transplant procedures. After the injection's effect wears off, patients may experience mild pain for which oral medications are advised. The surgeon prescribes pain relief medications to be taken for 2-3 days after the procedure.
Myth No. 2: Transplants Are Ineffective For Older Men
Fact: This is false because people in their 40s and 50s can benefit significantly from a hair transplant. If the doctor approves and one has stable hair loss as well as enough donor area, they can have this treatment at any age up to 70 if there are no medical problems. All necessary tests are undertaken to rule out any medical issues, this is carried out before the surgery.
Myth No. 3: It Can Lead To Cancer
Fact: This is one of the most ridiculous and widely held beliefs. Hair transplant surgery has nothing to do with cancer, it is entirely false. There is no risk of disease or health problems as a result of this surgery. There are no long-term implications of hair transplant since this hair is taken from the patient themselves and there is no body reaction or rejection of the same.
Myth No. 4: New Hair after a Transplant Only Lasts a Short Time
Fact: According to Dr Mohan Thomas, the results of hair transplant procedures are long-lasting and can be called permanent. It is true that the transplanted hair will fall off in a few days due to shock loss but the root is still intact and it grows back in 3- 6 months normally. The shock of surgery can make people lose hair due to injury to the hair roots but these eventually grow back.
The Procedure for Hair Transplant In Mumbai
Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) is a hair transplant procedure undertaken at many centers in Mumbai. A follicular unit hair transplant procedure is a method of extracting or "harvesting" a donor's hair from the back of the head, beard or body areas. A small, circular punch incision in the skin is made around a follicular unit to separate it from the surrounding tissue using a hand punch or a micromotor. After that, the unit is extracted and teased out of the scalp, leaving a small open hole which heals in 3-5 days. This can be done manually or by using machines, which are referred to as "robotic" when controlled by computer software.
The predetermined number of grafts is harvested, and the hair transplant surgeon in Mumbai repeats the procedure until they have gathered enough follicular units for the planned hair restoration. This procedure can take several hours. The donor wounds, which are approximately 1 mm in size, completely heal in seven to ten days, leaving tiny scars hidden in the hair on the back and sides of the scalp. These are barely visible even under magnification.
Both FUE and FUT procedures involve the creation of recipient sites and the placement of follicular unit grafts. The difference is in the donor area's appearance as well as the quality and quantity of grafts obtained with each technique. Both options are safe and effective in the hands of the best hair transplant surgeon in Mumbai. As a result, it is critical for all hair transplant candidates to gather as much information as possible about the cosmetic surgery clinic they intend to visit and the expert who will perform the procedure. A hair transplant procedure performed by an experienced and qualified hair transplant surgeon in Mumbai such as Dr. Mohan Thomas, Dr. James D’silva and the team will provide individuals with a natural appearance and optimal results.
Dr. Mohan Thomas Aesthetics and the Cosmetic Surgery Institute's Medical Director
Dr. Thomas is the Medical Director of Dr. Mohan Thomas Aesthetics and The Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Mumbai/New York, and the Founder and President of the Asian Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and the Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. He has a private practice focusing solely on Cosmetic and Image Enhancement Surgery. In addition, he is the founder and president of The Society of Cosmetic Surgeons. A hair transplant in Mumbai by Dr. Mohan Thomas and his team is the best option for permanent and natural-looking hair transplant solutions.
Dr. Mohan Thomas
Dr. Mohan Thomas Aesthetics
9819776707
info@drmohanthomasaesthetics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other