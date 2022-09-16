Global Agriculture Drone Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To $6586.47 Million By 2028 - ZMR Report
The global Agriculture Drone market accounted for $2604.12 Mn in 2020 & is expected to reach $ 6586.47 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028
Some of the major companies in the agriculture drone market comprise Google, GoPro, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Boeing DJI, AgEagle LLC, DroneDeploy, Agribotix LLC, AeroVironment, Inc., 3DR, AutoCopter Corp., Parrot SA, HoneyComb Corp., and Yamaha Motor. These players have a significant role in the growth of the agriculture drone market.
— Zion Market Research
Analysts at Zion Market Research claim that the global agriculture drone market was capitalized at almost USD 2604.12 Million in 2020 and is likely to reach almost USD 6586.47 Million by the end of 2028, developing at a CAGR of slightly more than 14.1% from 2021 to 2028.
The report contains 18 Market Tables and 32 Figures spread over 110 Pages with in-depth TOC on "Global Agriculture Drone Market: By Type, Component, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2028".
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐓𝐨 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
As per analysts at Zion Market Research, the increasing automation in the agriculture procedure due to labor crises such as aging farmers and lack of skilled farmers are likely to have a positive effect on the development of the agriculture drone market. A favorable transformation in the regulatory rule is also likely to let the start-ups work in large and small farming processes and help in water & disease management.
Rising tech advancements in tools and requirements for improving the quality of farming methods have resulted in the elevated implementation of agriculture drones. This is likely to boost the growth of the agriculture drone market in the years to come. Moreover, modernism in the GPS mapping field paired with the improvements of solar power drones in the agriculture industry is further powering the demand for the agriculture drone market.
Drones have the capability to implement enhanced plantation with crop rotation tactics and offer crucial inputs associated to the everyday progress of crops, which is additionally adding to the growth of the agriculture drone market. For example, in April 2018, a drone from the Landview Drone school for agriculture took off close to St. Paul, Alta. The drone took off about 200 kms northeast of Edmonton.
𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐓𝐨 𝐁𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝
Nevertheless, firms working in drone software manufacturing systems and designing are gathering the info and combining them into drones, which is additionally likely to surge the requirement for the agriculture drone market. The info collected from drones assists the farmers to enhance yields by observing chemical supply in water or fertilizer and is also capable of checking for signs of disease, mapping their fields, saving time in the process, and monitoring crop health. On the other hand, the lack of skilled pilots for controlling drones might hinder the growth of the agriculture drone market.
The agriculture drone market is likely to be boosted by North America in the forecast period. On the other hand, Europe is expected to contribute a lion’s share in the overall development of the agriculture drone market.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
-Hardware
Fixed Wing
Rotary Blade
Hybrid
-Software
Data Management
Imaging Software
Data Analysis
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
Controller System
Propulsion Systems
Camera Systems
Navigation System
Batteries
Others
“Agriculture Drone Market By Type (Hardware (Fixed wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Software (Data Management, Imaging Software, Data Analysis and Others)), By Component (Controller System, Propulsion Systems, Camera Systems, Navigation Systems, Batteries and Others), By Application (Field Mapping, Variable Rate Application (VRA), Crop Spraying, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Agriculture Photography and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020"
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Field Mapping
Variable Rate Application (VRA)
Crop Scouting
Crop Spraying
Livestock
Agriculture Photography
Others
𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒
1)What was the value of the global agriculture drone market in 2020?
2)What will be the size of the global agriculture drone market in 2028?
3)What are the key factors driving the global agriculture drone market growth?
4)Which region will make notable contributions to the global agriculture drone market?
5)Who are the major companies operating in the global agriculture drone market?
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 –
Detailed information on each microplate reader manufacturer may be found in the market landscape. An overview of the business, its financials, revenue generated, market potential, research and development investments, new market initiatives, global presence, production facilities and locations, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launches, product scope and application dominance are all included. The above data points are only relevant to the microplate reader market focus of the companies listed.
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 –
Data on important vendor revenues is gathered through directories and databases like D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Factiva. Vendor products and services have also been factors into the market segmentation process. The worldwide agriculture drone market overall size was calculated using a bottom-up approach base on the revenue generated by the market’s leading competitors.
𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭
The COVID-19 outbreak has changed the growth projections of numerous sectors and businesses. The analysts at ZMR Research have conducted a conscientious survey on the markets after the pandemic struck. The analysts have put forth their brilliant and well-researched opinions in the report. The opinions will help the stakeholders to plan their strategies accordingly.
Global Agriculture Drone Market to 2022 - Size, Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis 2028