Virtual reality Market Increasing at A Phenomenal Pace to Reach more than USD 52.03 Billion by 2028 - Statistics Report
The global virtual reality market accounted for USD 10.85 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach $52.03 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2021 to 2028.
Global Virtual Reality Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major companies in the virtual reality market are Sony, HTC Corporation, and Samsung Electronics amongst others. These players are set to bolster the development of the global virtual reality market.
— Zion Market Research
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐙𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟎.𝟖𝟓 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟐.𝟎𝟑 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟏.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.
This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Virtual Reality Market By Component (Hardware and Software), By Device Type (Head Mounted Display, VR Simulator, VR Glasses, Treadmills & Haptic gloves, and Others), By Industry (Gaming, Entertainment, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”
𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐕𝐑 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
“The increasing application of head-mounted displays in the entertainment, retail, healthcare, e-commerce and automotive, gaming sector, will garner the growth for virtual reality (VR) market in the years ahead,” says the author of this study. Apart from this, the use of virtual reality for training activities along with its extensive use in mobile phones, tablets, and smartphones to enhance business operations will boost virtual reality (VR) market trends in the future.
Limited user interface (UI) with virtual reality applications, however, is anticipated to inhibit the virtual reality (VR) market growth over the forthcoming years. Nevertheless, high investment by global players in virtual reality applications is expected to impel the virtual reality (VR) market size in a couple of years, normalizing the impact of hindrances on the virtual reality (VR) market, reports the study.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥-𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥-𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲-𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global virtual reality (VR) market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR). Sony, HTC Corporation, and Samsung Electronics are some of the key vendors of virtual reality across the world. These players across the virtual reality (VR) market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products. Over the coming years, they are also expected to take up partnerships and mergers and acquisitions as their key strategy for business development states the virtual reality (VR) market study.
Citing an instance, in August 30th, 2018, BigBasket, Indian-based supermarket grocery supplies private limited, decided to introduce virtual reality (VR) store on its app.
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞
Regionally, North America has been leading the worldwide virtual reality (VR) market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the virtual reality (VR) market study. The presence of big players in the countries such as the US is one of the key factors behind the dominance of the North American virtual reality (VR) market. The high number of market players headquartered in North America is another significant factor that is supporting this regional virtual reality (VR) market.
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬
5G Network and its implementation all over the world is driving virtual technology. This is majorly complementing the adoption of VR technology. Sectors such as education, healthcare, automotive, and many more are investing in virtual training and solutions. For instance, the educational sector is completely dependent upon virtual sessions. Convocations and celebrations are happening virtually.
The gaming industry has evolved completely after the introduction of 3D technology and VR. The use of Head Mounted displays (HMDs) helped bring an enhanced and unique experience to the users. Video gamers generally prefer HMDs for a better gaming experience.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
-Hardware
-Software
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
-HMDs
-VR Simulators
-VR glasses
-Haptic gloves
-Treadmills
-Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
-Gaming
-Entertainment
-Automotive
-Education
-Manufacturing
-Retail
-Healthcare
-Aerospace & Defense
-Others
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬
1. North America (U.S., Canada)
2. Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
3. Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)
4. Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)
5. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, JAPAN, Australia & New Zealand)
6. the Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)
𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒
1)What was the value of the global virtual reality market in 2020?
2)What will be the size of the global virtual reality market in 2028?
3)What are the key factors driving the global virtual reality market growth?
4)Which region will make notable contributions to the global virtual reality market?
5)Who are the major companies operating in the global virtual reality market?
