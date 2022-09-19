Mental Health Apps Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Mental Health Apps Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Mental Health Apps Market Report by TBRC covers the mental health apps market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mental Health Apps Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the mental health apps market size is expected to grow from $4.71 billion in 2021 to $5.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.76%. The global mental health apps market size is expected to reach $10.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.62%. The increasing awareness about mental health and its significance is propelling the mental health apps industry growth.

Want To Learn More On The Mental Health Apps Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6783&type=smp

The mental health apps market consists of sales of mental health apps by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to mobile and PC-based applications used by people to manage their mental health. These apps help people manage their medications and aid in reducing stress and monitoring symptoms of disorders. The user can get therapy virtually for conditions such as PTSD, psychotic disorders, anxiety disorders, and others.

Global Mental Health Apps Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mental health apps market. Major companies operating in the mental health apps global market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation technologies into their services, such as CRM, video API, text API, and end-to-end patient engagement through AI, ML, and others. For instance, in January 2021, Moody, a health care company, launched an intelligent mental health care app that can identify and alert the user about psychological changes in their behaviour ahead of time and recommend corrective actions daily. It allows the user to create daily journal entries with memories such as pictures, attachments, and others.

Global Mental Health Apps Market Segments

The global mental health apps market is segmented:

By Platform Type: iOS, Android, Others

By Application Type: Depression and Anxiety management, Meditation Management, Stress Management, Wellness Management, Others

By Geography: The mental health apps global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Mental Health Apps Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mental-health-apps-global-market-report

Mental Health Apps Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mental health apps market outlook, mental health apps industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global mental health apps market, mental health apps market share, mental health apps global market segments and geographies, mental health apps global market players, mental health apps market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mental health apps global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mental Health Apps Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Mindscape, Calm, MoodMission, Headspace, Flow Neurosciences, Youper, Happify, Sanvello, NOCD, Talkspace, Addicaid, Silvercloud Health, Moodfit, BetterHelp, and eMoods.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Antidepressants Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antidepressants-global-market-report

Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/psychedelic-drugs-global-market-report

Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/central-nervous-system-drug-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check Out Our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC