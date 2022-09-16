Elevated Living's Resident App & Services Platform Now has Multi-State Capabilities

The multifamily industry leader in property technology and resident engagement program has unveiled new updates to its revolutionary app and services platform.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a survey conducted by the American Housing Survey and the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 43.9 million residences, or 31.4 percent of housing in the U.S. today, are multifamily. That is why Elevated Living, the proptech company powering multifamily property management and concierge services, are proud to announce that its Resident App and Services Platform now has multi-state capabilities.

"The ability to cover 50 states is a game-changer," said Elevated Living CEO and Founder Konrad Koczwara. “Utilizing the latest technology available, over 100,000 units across the nation today are powered by our Resident App and Services Platform.”

The multi-state capabilities of Elevated Living’s Resident App and Services Platform (https://www.facebook.com/elevatedlivingnow/photos/a.187618935112935/1023883754819778/) could prove to have perfect timing due to the current market demand. According to Statista, an industry-leading platform specializing in market and consumer data, in recent years, the multifamily market is expanding exponentially. In addition, with 42 percent of the total U.S. market in 2021, multifamily real estate investments continue to increase through inflation.

Koczwara noted that Elevated Living’s industry-leading platform and services are now nationwide, including established areas including the East Coast from Florida to Connecticut, the West Coast, and Illinois to Texas.

Koczwara stressed that the company is bringing its unique, centralized operating platform to large-scale investors to lower costs and add certainty to an otherwise fragmented ecosystem.

The benefits, according to Koczwara, include:

• Lower transaction costs with customized pricing for each portfolio.

• Niche expertise with seasoned professionals in each department.

• Timely quotes and guaranteed responses.

• On-time services that increase NOI and zero HR responsibility

• Centralized team to eliminate the lag of coordinating with a fragmented network.

• Benefit from a single point of contact with real-time updates.

• Tech-forward solutions that include automated access to digital dashboards, resident engagement app, and more.

Elevated Living, which won gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards, achieved over 100 percent growth in 2021. Since its launch in 2017, when the company activated the all-in-one technology platform, Koczwara has had one goal in mind: to deliver the best resident experience solution. Today, Elevated Living’s white label app and concierge services power Class A communities in urban cores across the nation.

Currently working with the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry, the company imagines a future where a single solution powers buildings and services. By combining technology with human-powered hospitality, the company aims to be the best solution for luxury communities in the country.

For more information, please visit https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us and https://www.elevatedliving.com/why-us.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe that residents shouldn't have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders, to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class A multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

