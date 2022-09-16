The Thin Silver Line Alliance Asks Governor DeSantis Why Corrections Officers Are Not Getting First Responder 1K Bonus

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Not Giving 2nd Round of 1K Bonuses to Correctional Officers

The Thin Silver Line Alliance Seeking Support for Florida Correctional Officers Equality Act of 2023.

While others have turned their backs, we continue to support law enforcement. I am proud to provide $1,000 bonuses for first responders and law enforcement officers for the second year in a row. ” — Governor Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of all CJSTC Florida certified and sworn correctional officers, The Thin Silver Line Alliance seeks to find the answers to:

1) Why Florida certified and sworn correctional officers were eligible to receive the first $1000 bonus from Governor DeSantis in 2021 but not the second one in 2022.

2) Whether or not Florida certified and sworn correctional officers are eligible for the benefits provided for law enforcement officers under HB3.

3) Why if legally considered qualified law enforcement officers did the Florida Sheriff’s Association communicate in their 2022 FSA Legislative Report that CJSTC certified and sworn correctional officers will not receive the additional 3 years of DROP for “law enforcement officers” as provided for in s. 121.0515(3)(a) , F.S. and if this is the case what can be done to add an amendment including certified and sworn correctional officers as an eligible class to receive this benefit.

The Thin Silver Line Alliance pledges its' full support and calls on all members of the Florida House of Representatives to pass the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission Certified and Sworn Correctional Officers Equality Act of 2023 aka “The Corrections Officers Equality Act of 2023” during the 2023 legislative session.

Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission Certified and Sworn Correctional Officers Equality Act of 2023

“The Corrections Officers Equality Act of 2023”

BE IT ENACTED BY THE CONGRESS HERE ASSEMBLED THAT:

SECTION 1. A Bill to Establish Equal Rights and Benefits for Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC) Certified and Sworn Correctional Officers as conferred on “law enforcement officers” and a “qualified law enforcement officer”.

SECTION 2. Section 32. Subsection (1) of section 790.052, Florida Statutes reads: (1) (a) All persons holding an active certification from the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission as a law enforcement officer or a correctional officer as defined in s. 943.10(1), (2), (6), (7), (8), or (9) meet the definition of "qualified law enforcement officer" as defined by "qualified law enforcement officer" in 18 U.S.C. s. 926B(c).

SECTION 3. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will oversee enforcement of this bill and the Criminal Justice Standards & Training Commission (CJSTC) will serve as the specific enforcement mechanism. Section 32. Subsection (1) of section 790.052, Florida Statutes reads: (1)(a) All persons holding an active certification from the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission as a law enforcement officer or a correctional officer as defined in s. 943.10(1), (2), (6), (7), (8), or (9) meet the definition of "qualified law enforcement officer" in 18 U.S.C. s. 926B(c), and in alignment with this legal precedent this bill seeks to establish and secure equal rights and equal benefits for Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC) certified and sworn correctional officers as "qualified law enforcement officers" and so therefore seeks to;

A. amend CS/HB 3: Law Enforcement, so that it specifically provides equal rights and equal access to all benefits provided in the bill for CJSTC certified and sworn correctional officers,

B. amend HB 5007: State-administered Retirement Systems, in order to ensure that CJSTC certified and sworn correctional officers are included as an eligible special risk class to receive the additional 3 years of DROP for “law enforcement officers” as provided for in s. 121.0515(3) (b).

C. amend HB 5001 — General Appropriations Act, in order to include all CJSTC certified and sworn correctional officers as an eligible class to receive the second round of $1,000 bonus checks distributed in 2022 to first responders including police officers, sheriff’s deputies, paramedics, EMTs and firefighters throughout the state and for the DEO to immediately and retroactively process these bonus checks for all CJSTC certified and sworn correctional officers statewide and,

D. establish a legal precedent that CJSTC certified and sworn correctional officers are included in the definition of “law enforcement officers” and “qualified law enforcement officer” for the sake of clarification of eligibility in future legislation.

SECTION 4. This legislation will take effect on July 1, 2023. All laws in conflict with this legislation are hereby declared null and void.

Sending the message, even unintentionally, that CJSTC certified and sworn correctional officers are not to be considered as either qualified law enforcement officers or as first responders in the State of Florida; (1) is in direct opposition to legal precedent as set by state law s. 790.052, F.S., (2) creates an officer safety and community safety issue as it directly places the status of CJSTC certified and sworn correctional officers current LEOSA rights in question, (3) sends the wrong message to CJSTC certified and sworn correctional officers regarding; the critical importance of their sworn duty to serve as first responders inside of Florida’s jails and prisons, and regarding the critical importance of their commitment to care, custody and control inside of Florida’s jails and prisons, (4) sends the wrong message and creates a major safety issue for the citizens of the State of Florida and non-citizens that either work in or currently reside in a jail or prison in the State of Florida and depend on the quick and skilled response of correctional officers for their ensured safety and well-being, (5) lowers expectations of the professional responsibilities of CJSTC certified and sworn correctional officers, and therefore jeopardizes the safety and well-being of CJSTC certified and sworn correctional officers working inside of the jail or prison where they serve their state and community, (5) creates a safety issue for the communities where jails and prisons are located in due to a possible increased chance of inmate escape, (6) creates an additional safety and work load issue for qualified law enforcement officers that serve as road patrol officers if they are also required to serve as first responders in our jails and prisons.

Respectfully,

Jeffrey A. Snipes

