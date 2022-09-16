Ryn VPN takes home 200% Ad Revenue with AdPumb
Ryn VPN takes home 200% Ad Revenue with AdPumb!LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryn VPN was founded in 2018 and aimed at creating an internet free from censorship and surveillance. Ryn has now become number 3 among the VPN solutions available in the United Arab Emirates.
After adopting the AdPumb platform and bidding solution in 2019, Ryn soon realized that AdPumb presented them with the revenue they were leaving on the table. Ryn VPN increased their Native ads by 7X with fill rates higher than Google AdMob and facilitated 97% eCPMs of their Interstitials Ads by 2x, effectively increasing their ad revenue by 200%.
The constant innovations and improvements to AdPumb’s ad monetization and mediation techniques made this growth possible for Ryn VPN.
Developers and app publishers worldwide have become aware of the growth potential and have started integrating with AdPumb’s mediation, cutting their ties with industry leaders like Google AdMob and FAN. AdPumb brings about techniques like fill rate management and eCPM optimization to bring about this result compared to others.
About AdPumb
AdPumb is a privately held worldwide ad mediation and app monetization platform focused on increasing income for app publishers. AdPumb optimizes revenue to help publishers (or developers) increase ad income using proven ad monetization and mediation strategies like fill rate management, load-time optimization, advanced caching, and in-app bidding.
AdPumb was launched in the United Kingdom in 2017, with locations in the United Arab Emirates and India. The AdPumb team comprises industry experts with years of expertise in mobile and advertising.
